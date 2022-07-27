Clint Eastwood’s Simple Acting Philosophy Behind His Legendary Hollywood Career

Legendary actor Clint Eastwood explains the acting philosophy that he used throughout his iconic career.

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times to promote his 2021 film Cry Macho, Eastwood talked about how he approached acting. He warned against trying to overthink scenes.

“I never thought of acting as an intellectual sport,” he said. “You don’t want to overthink something. You want it to be emotional.”

“If you think about it too much,” the star continued. “You can take it apart to the point where you don’t like it anymore. If you think about it four different ways, you forget what dragged you into it in the first place. It’s like somebody throwing a fast pitch across the plate. Just swing at it, step in, and go.”

He also talked about how his approach to directing changed over the course of his lifetime.

“One of the pleasures of my type of career is the search for things from different angles. You look at things differently now than when you were 30; you change or expand your thoughts as you get older. Or you look back at things you did right or wrong, and it’s fun to explore it at a different time in life. But I’ve been acting and directing for so long that I’ve gotten used to it.”

Eastwood almost adapted Cry Macho back in 1988, but he turned it down because he felt he was too young to pull it off.

Clint Eastwood’s Son Talks About Growing Up With Father

Then, he wanted to direct the film with Robert Mitchum as the star, but sadly it never went through. He told Parade the idea “just kind of hung there” for decades after that, “And every other year, I’d go, ‘Whatever happened to that?’” he said.

Finally, in his 90s, Eastwood finally produced Cry Macho in his 90s. He said, “I don’t like to intellectualize on my own thoughts. I just thought in the back of my mind that maybe it was time. I figured I was at the right age to go to Mexico City and kidnap a kid.”

On an episode of the popular Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Clint’s son Scott Eastwood talked about what it was like growing up with a famous father.

In the episode, Rogan and Eastwood touched on how fans’ perceptions of Clint Eastwood are different than who he actually is. His son Scott maintains that the image you see in movies is a more complex and nuanced figure in reality.

Scott Eastwood says: “What’s interesting though is like what people think about him, they think they see this bigger than life character, but he’s so much more complex than what you see and the movies he’s in. He’s—there’s a lot of nuance. It’s like humans. I’m sure that things people think about you [Rogan] because of whatever, and they’re like ‘oh well, he’s just this thing.’ They don’t know about your personal life. They don’t know about how you are with your kids. Or how you think esoterically about things, you know, when you’re speaking to your wife. He’s like much different than just that. He’s got a lot of shades, and he’s very, I think, middle-of-the-road on a lot of things. He looks at issues and says ‘well this is that,’ and ‘this is that,’ maybe there’s a middle ground.”

Scott makes a comparison between his father and the host Rogan, who has a similar public perception that may not match his real self. It’s comforting to know that the great ‘everyman’ Clint Eastwood has problems and complexities just like any other person.