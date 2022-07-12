Clint Eastwood’s Son Scott Posts Shirtless Pic, Announces Major Update on Upcoming Movie

Clint Eastwood is slowly approaching his centennial birthday at 92 years old. However, despite his advanced age, the veteran actor remains extremely active in his career. That said, he’s not the only Eastwood demonstrating massive dedication to acting. Per a new social media update, his son Scott Eastwood revealed he has had a busy summer already, working on multiple projects.

Taking to Instagram, Scott Eastwood shared with fans, “Almost a wrap on another film. Back to FastX to finish that one. Summer was a grind.”

Unfortunately, Clint Eastwood’s famous son did not reveal any details regarding his secondary project. However, plenty of Fast fans look forward to seeing him reprise his role as Little Nobody in the franchise’s final installment.

Eastwood’s Little Nobody is the right-hand man to Mr. Nobody, played by Kurt Russell. Little Nobody made his Fast debut in Fate of the Furious, the eighth film in the franchise starring Vin Diesel. So far, we know Eastwood will definitely make another appearance in the iconic franchise. For now, though, there has been no word as to whether Russel will reprise his own Fast role.

Scott Eastwood Opens Up About His Childhood with Father Clint Eastwood

Before sharing his latest filming update, Scott Eastwood appeared on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the podcast hosted by comedian and UFC commentator Joe Rogan. During his appearance, Eastwood shared what his experience was like as a child growing up with his famous father Clint Eastwood, and the way the Dirty Harry actor influenced his own career.

Of his own career in acting, Scott Eastwood explained, “look, I’m stumbling through it just like anyone else in life. You know, you’re taking the information you have and trying to make the best decisions at the time.”

Of his father, he revealed that the advice and lessons he’s learned from Clint Eastwood regarding his own career are hard-earned. He revealed, “you’re just trying to pull little slivers [of information] out when you speak to him. Because he’ll just say things casually like…’well you know back in the ’60s I was with Frank Sinatra at that place at that time’…and you go ‘wait, what? Did you just say you were with Frank Sinatra?'”

However, Eastwood revealed that before you can even pry more information about an event or lesson from Clint Eastwood, he’s on to another topic. While for audiences, the longtime Hollywood icon might sit upon a pinnacle of fame, his son revealed that, like most people, Clint Eastwood is multilayered.

“[H]e’s so much more complex than what you see and the movies he’s in,” Scott Eastwood explained. “He’s…much different than just that. He’s got a lot of shades.”