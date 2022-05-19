Clint Eastwood’s Son Scott Set to Reprise Role on Upcoming ‘Fast & Furious’ Film

Scott Eastwood, the son of western film icon Clint Eastwood, is reportedly set to reprise his “Fast & Furious” role in the franchise’s upcoming film “Fast X.”

According to Deadline, Scott Eastwood will be joining the “Fast & Furious” film’s cast, which includes Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Ludacris, and Jordan Brewster. Others announced to the cast are Alan Ritchson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michael Rooker, Sung King, and Cardi B.

The media outlet also reports Eastwood will play Little Nobody in the “Fast & Furious” film. The character is the right-hand man of Kurt Russell’s Mr. Nobody, who helped Diesel’s Dominic Toretto track down cyberterrorist Cipher (Theron) in “Fate of the Furious,” which was released in 2017. There has been no word if Russell will be making an appearance in “Fast X.”

Meanwhile, the new “Fast & Furious” has been dealing with some drama on the set. The former director, Justin Lin, exited production last month after he and Diesel reportedly had a disagreement. Louis Leterrier has now sitting in the director’s chair of the film. Although Lin is not directing anymore, he will be producing the upcoming action-packed movie. Other producers are Diesel, Neal Moritz, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Samantha Vincentare.

Scott Eastwood Describes Himself as a ‘Huge Huge Fan’ of the ‘Fast & Furious Franchise

During a 2017 interview with Independent, Scott Eastwood revealed why he decided to take on the role in the “Fast & Furious” franchise. “I’m a huge, huge fan,” Eastwood declared. “From the first one, I was a die-hard fan. I like original concepts – the first movie was an original concept.”

Scott Eastwood also said that saying yes to the role was a no-brainer for him. “I think it was a little emotionally charged because of Paul [Walker]. But then I realized that this was an incredible opportunity to be a part of something that continues on his legacy. I was like, ‘I’ve got to do this thing.’”

However, Scott Eastwood admitted that there were some hard days on the “Fast & Furious” film’s set. “There were days that were emotional, days that would hit you left-field. But there were days you just knew he was watching down over all of us. We would tell stories about Paul. It was nice. It was really nice.”

When discussing his father, Clint Eastwood, Scott said that nepotism isn’t a thing for him. “It doesn’t work like that. He can’t just pick up the phone and say, ‘cast my son.’ It’s not like I didn’t have to audition for ‘Fast & Furious’ because of who my father is.”

In regards to whether or not he’s going to do a film with his father, Scott Eastwood said at the time they were actually looking to do something together. “We’re just trying to find the time. It’d have to be the right one.”