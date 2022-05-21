Clint Eastwood’s Son Scott Wishes Sister Alison a Happy 50th in Sweet Post: PHOTOS

Even though Clint Eastwood has a full house with eight children, they never fail to give each other a shoutout on their special day. One of Eastwood’s two sons, Scott, recently celebrated his big sister, Alison, when he posted about her for her 50th birthday.

“My sis @alison.e.wood is Turning big 50,” he began the heartfelt post. “Which means she is a salty old sea dog. nahh. Just kidding. But her passion is saving animals. And if that’s yours. Check out the fundraiser she is doing. She really does amazing work saving animals from all over the country and even from Mexico and Canada. She fosters them and finds them happy homes. Happy birthday you legend”

In 2012, Alison founded the family’s nonprofit organization known as the Eastwood Ranch Foundation. The organization rescues pets from high-risk or kill shelters. They give the animals proper care until they find their own forever home.

Beyond her work with animals, Alison is also passionate about acting. Like Clint Eastwood, she too has starred in many films. Directed and produced by her father, Alison starred in the classic mystery based on the book of the same name, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil. Alison played the character of Mandy Nichols.

Clint Eastwood encourages daughter to come out of retirement

However, Alison appeared to be done with acting after she appeared in 2014’s Finding Harmony. Yet, when her father’s producer called her in 2018 about his upcoming project, she gave it a second thought.

“He [says], ‘You know, your dad wants you to do this film,” Alison recalls of the first conversation she had about 2018’s The Mule. “I almost threw up. [My husband] was like,’ Is everything OK? Did somebody die?’ I’m like, ‘No, I just don’t feel very well.’ I retired from acting, and I sort of threw in the towel and decided to focus on a lot of different things, so I thought, why does he want me?”

After some coercion, Alsion agreed to join her father onscreen. So, of course, Alison played his daughter in this true story about an old man caught smuggling $3 million worth of cocaine for a Mexican drug cartel.

“The more I thought about, I was like, ‘Well, maybe this is an opportunity to not only play his daughter but also just to spend some free time with him,” Alison said in an interview with Variety in 2018. “And my husband said, ‘If you don’t do this, you’re going to regret it for the rest of your life.'” You can stream The Mule now with a subscription to HBO Max.

Behind the camera, she also directed the 2007 drama Rails & Ties, Battle Creek in 2015, and the TV series “Unleashed.”