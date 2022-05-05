Clint Eastwood’s Family: Everything to Know About the Actor’s 8 Kids

Clint Eastwood has decades of success to his name as an actor and director, with no plans to retire any time soon, but his biggest accolade is having a close family. All of his kids keep in touch; he also stays in close contact with their families and his five grandchildren as well. He taught his children valuable life lessons that they’ve shared; such as “listen more,” for son Scott Eastwood, and “don’t take life too seriously” for daughter Alison Eastwood.

In 2018, at the premiere of “The Mule,” Eastwood showed off his successful family by walking the red carpet with three of his children, Scott, Alison, and Kyle. His ex-wife Maggie Johnson also attended, as did his long-time girlfriend Christina Sandera. There seem to be no hard feelings in this family; everyone still has love and respect for each other.

But what do we really know about the legendary actor’s family? Who have his children grown up to be? Who are their mothers? They’re all successful in their own right, but what do they do?

Clint Eastwood’s Oldest Daughter, Laurie Murray, Found Her Famous Father On Accident

Laurie Murray, 68, was born in February 1954 and was given up for adoption at birth. When she reached out to her birth mother, she did not want to be contacted. But, after searching ancestry records over three decades ago, she found out that none other than Clint Eastwood was her father. Eastwood welcomed her into the family. Murray’s son LT Murray said in 2018, “All I would say is that he’s been a great father to my mom, and always great to me and my family whenever we see him.”

Laurie Murray is married to Lowell Thomas Murray III; his family ran the Murray Pacific Timber Company for over a century. In 2004, she attended the Oscars with Eastwood and his mother, Ruth. It wasn’t widely acknowledged that she was his daughter until the 2018 premiere of “The Mule,” when all eight of his children attended. Then, it was fully confirmed that Laurie Murray was Clint Eastwood’s oldest child.

Kimber Lynn Eastwood is a Makeup Artist and Producer

With Roxanne Tunis, Clint Eastwood became father to Kimber Lynn Tunis, 57, in June 1964. He was still married to Maggie Johnson, and would be for twenty more years. She’s been the makeup artist for “Wheel of Fortune” since 2005; also for “Dog the Bounty Hunter” from 2009 to 2012. Kimber produced the movie “Rapture” in 2014, as well as “Diary of a Lunatic” in 2017.

Kyle Eastwood is a Jazz Musician

Kyle Eastwood, 53, was born in May 1968 to Clint Eastwood and his first wife Maggie Johnson. He is a jazz bassist, composer, and actor. He has said that his parents were both jazz lovers, and he grew up listening to records of Miles Davis, Dave Brubeck, Thelonious Monk, and the Stan Kenton Big Band. Kyle met Dizzy Gillespie and Sarah Vaughn as a teenager, going backstage at the Monterey Jazz Festival with his father, who was supportive of his son’s music career. Kyle told the Independent previously, “As far as my father is concerned, as long as I was serious about my music career, he was supportive of me.”

Along with putting out his own albums of jazz music, Kyle has contributed to the music for nine of his father’s films. This includes “The Rookie,” “Mystic River,” “Million Dollar Baby,” “Flags of Our Fathers,” and others. He was nominated in 2006 for a Chicago Film Critics Association Award for Original Score for his contribution to “Letters From Iwo Jima.”

Alison Eastwood, 49, was born in May 1972 to Clint Eastwood and Maggie Johnson. She began her acting career with an uncredited role in “Bronco Billy” at age seven. She was briefly a model, posing for Vogue, Playboy, and several European magazines. Alison really followed her father into acting, though. She has credits for “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil,” “Friends & Lovers,” “Poolhall Junkies” and “The Mule,” among others. She made a directorial debut with the film “Rails & Ties” in 2007.

Scott Eastwood, Probably the Best Known of Clint Eastwood’s Children

Clint Eastwood and Maggie Johnson split in 1984, and Scott Reeves, 36, was born in March 1986 to Jacelyn Reeves. He also followed his father and half-sister into acting. He has credits that span films like “Gran Torino,” “Invictus,” “Fury,” and “Suicide Squad”–which he didn’t return to after taking his father’s advice–among many others. Scott said in 2015, “I’ve auditioned for pretty much every one of my father’s movies,” noting that he was passed over for every one until “Gran Torino.” He initially auditioned with his given last name to avoid claims of nepotism, but eventually changed his name to Eastwood. Additionally, he’s also the spitting image of his father.

Kathryn Eastwood Went Into the Family Business As Well

The second child of Jacelyn Reeves and fourth for Clint Eastwood, Kathryn Reeves, 34, was born in February 1988. She goes by her father’s surname in her professional life. She is an actor and screenwriter, making her acting debut as Tommy’s girlfriend in the Clint Eastwood-directed “Jersey Boys.” Since then, she’s appeared in a number of short films, including “American Virus,” “Virus of the Dead,” and “Banned, Exploited, & Blacklisted.” She also wrote “American Virus” and “Virus of the Dead.”

Clint Eastwood’s Youngest Children

Francesca Fisher-Eastwood, 28, was born in August 1993 to actress Frances Fisher. Francesca is a model and actress, first appearing on the reality show “Mrs. Eastwood & Company,” which chronicled the life of Clint Eastwood’s then-wife Dina Ruiz-Eastwood. They were married from 1996 to 2014. Francesca has had parts on TV shows like “Fargo,” in which she and her mother played the same character at different ages, “Twin Peaks: The Return,” and on films like M. Night Shyamalan’s “Old.”

Morgan Eastwood, 25, is Clint Eastwood and Dina Ruiz-Eastwood’s only child, and the youngest of Eastwood’s children. Born in December 1996, according to IMDb, she grew up relatively normal. She’s had small roles in some of her father’s films as a child, and was featured in the series “Mrs. Eastwood & Company” with her half-sister. But overall, she’s pretty down to Earth. She has produced two short films, but otherwise keeps to herself.