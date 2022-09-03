Clint Eastwood’s New Documentary Advocates Plant-Based Diet

Clint Eastwood is a man known for his work in Westerns and rather stoic characters, but he’s showing another side of himself. You see, Eastwood is an animal lover who wants to help them stay alive. He’s got a part in a new documentary titled Why on Earth and it comes from filmmaker Katie Cleary.

The documentary does advocate for a plant-based diet to help animals survive. Cleary initially connected with the famed actor through his daughter, Alison Eastwood. She would co-found the Eastwood Ranch Foundation. Its focus is on rescuing animals from high-kill shelters in Southern California, according to Fanfest. This film’s trailer features Clint Eastwood talking about his love for animals.

Filmmaker Speaks Highly Of Clint Eastwood’s Involvement

Cleary would expand on the actor’s part in the documentary. “He takes us through the whole process,” she told Fox News in an interview. “He’s incredible. He’s a huge animal lover. So, this film really just brings out an amazing side to him that maybe a lot of people haven’t seen, which is that compassionate side, especially for animals.”

Reportedly, an Oxford research paper published has revealed interesting data. It appeared in the Science journal back in 2018. The information would suggest that adopting a plant-based diet is “the single biggest way” to reduce any environmental harm. According to this report, the study took five years to complete and involved nearly 39,000 farms in 119 countries. The documentary debuted on August 16. Streaming platforms like In Demand, Google Play, Amazon, and iTunes have it available for viewing.

Meanwhile, in other Eastwood acting news, he reflected upon seeing Pulp Fiction for the first time. It happened to be when he was a judge at the Cannes Film Festbail back in 1994. “And then when Pulp Fiction came along… We sat there and watched it,” Eastwood said in an interview with the American Film Institute. “It sort of drew everybody in. And I was amazed it was the European guys on the jury that really jumped on it. They turned around and said, ‘That’s the best picture! That’s the picture of this festival.'”

Eastwood would admit that he took a bit more demur attitude toward the John Travolta-Samuel L. Jackson film. “I didn’t jump… I was kind of still waiting, thinking in my mind, ‘Well, it’s definitely interesting,'” Eastwood said. “It was exciting, it came at a time when we needed a little excitement, too.” To this very day, Eastwood remains smitten with the world of movies as a director and producer. But another side of him gets to come out and be shared with the world thanks to this documentary.