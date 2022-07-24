Clint Eastwood’s Son Once Recalled His Father ‘Popping’ Him in the Face

Clint Eastwood is a living Hollywood legend, but he was down to earth when it came to raising his kids according to his son Scott. During his acting prime, Clint Eastwood personified the big screen tough guy. Generations of men grew up watching him. He likely had a role in shaping the demeanors of countless males over the decades. However, Scott Eastwood had the benefit of also being raised by the real-life Clint. One incident with his father in particular still resonates with Scott.

Scott shares more than just a familiar squint with his father. The 36-year-old Scott Eastwood is an actor in his own right. He’s making a name for himself in Hollywood, appearing in the Fast and Furious franchise and 2016’s Suicide Squad. Many A-lister parents struggle to balance their demanding jobs with their personal lives, but it appears that Clint had no problem with it.

In a 2016 GQ interview, Scott revealed an instance where Clint Eastwood was on his tail after he abandoned his teenage sister at a party. When he was 16, his younger sister, Kathryn, went to a party with him. She was 14 at the time. Being a typical careless teen, Scott ditched his sister to “maybe to go get a beer with the guys”. According to Scott, it didn’t occur to him that he’d done anything wrong. “I left her and I didn’t think about it at the time,” Scott recalled. “Later, Dad found out that I’d left her there.”

Clint Eastwood raised Scott with a stern hand, but it worked

Scott claims that Clint Eastwood threw him against the wall and decked his son square in the jaw. “He popped me and said, ‘You don’t ever leave your sister at a party. EVER.’ And it was very old-school, very old-school of him,” Scott said. The moment stuck with Scott, though. It certainly made him reconsider his actions. “If you did something wrong, you were going to get punished. I learnt quickly – you don’t do that,” he said.

Despite the grounded upbringing, Scott Eastwood was still in awe of his iconic father. “As a younger kid, there was kind of an aura of greatness. Like, he’s my hero,” Scott said of his father. “Now, I think every opportunity is an opportunity to hear another good story.”

One can only imagine the depth of Hollywood lore the 92-year-old contains. “The guy’s like a vault of stories, Scott continued. “I try to pry as many stories as I can out of him. All of a sudden, you’ll get to a topic and you’ll be like, ‘Whoa, you and Frank Sinatra did what together?’ It’ll be stuff like that and you’re like, ‘Wait, stop, I need to hear this. You’re not going to be around forever, so…’