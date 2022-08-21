Clint Eastwood’s Son Scott Was Initially Set to Appear in This NBC Drama

Can you imagine the cast of Chicago PD including Western legend Clint Eastwood’s son? Well, it almost did. But creator Dick Wolf decided to nix him just as the series was getting off the ground.

Eastwood’s son, Scott, actually starred in the show’s backdoor pilot, which aired as the Chicago Fire installment titled Let Her Go in 2013. And, he appeared in the episode prior to that called Leaders Lead. In both episodes, he played officer Jim Barnes, a Windy City cop who transferred out of the intelligence unit and was never heard from again.

There were actually three other characters that were supposed to appear in the cast, too. Originally, Melissa Sagemiller (The Guardian), Kelly Blatz (Lost Angels), and Tania Raymonde (Lost) were part of the PD as well. But when Chicago PD went to series, Wolfe decided there were too many central characters to follow. So, he trimmed them down a bit.

Luckily, the situation didn’t leave Scott without choices. Despite never making it as a One Chicago character, he went on to land roles in a few blockbuster hits. In 2016, he played Lieutenant GQ Edwards in Suicide Squad . And he joined the Fast and Furious franchise in 2017’s The Fate of the Furious.

After Losing His Place on ‘Chicago PD,’ Clint Eastwood’s Son Starred in a Taylor Swift Video

Clint Eastwood’s son also starred as Taylor Swift’s love in her 2015 music video, Wildest Dreams. But that project almost never came to fruition because his agents were staunchly against it.

In the video, he and Swift play actors who are filming an old-Hollywood safari-themed movie. And as they do their jobs, they begin falling in love. However, the romance is something that can never be because Eastwoood has a wife at hiome. After they’re done, they go back to their lives. But they come back together for the premiere, and Swift can’t handle seeing him with someone else, so she leaves. Eastwood tries to follow her, but he’s too late.

While Taylor Swift is one of the most well-known singers in the industry, numerous people warned Eastwood against taking the job.

“None of my agents wanted me to do it,” Eastwood told Country Music Nation. “They said, ‘Oh, we don’t want you to do that! Why would you be Taylor Swift’s boy toy? ‘”

As we all know, he didn’t listen. And the choice worked out well for him, especially after the song went platinum four times over and earned him plenty of exposure.

“I said, ‘Why the hell not?’” Scott Eastwood continued. “[It was a] fantastic experience.”