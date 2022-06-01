Clint Eastwood’s Son Scott Pays Tribute to Late Costar Ray Liotta in Touching Post

Clint Eastwood’s son Scott is remembering his late costar and friend Ray Liotta days after Liotta passed away unexpectedly while filming in the Dominican Republic.

Eastwood and Liotta recently wrapped up filming for the upcoming movie titled April 29, 1992. The plot follows the true story of a shopkeeper who was forced to save his son from angry rioters after the courts released the Rodney King verdict in LA.

This morning, 36-year-old Scott Eastwood posted a set picture of himself alongside Ray Liotta. And he sent a touching note to the late actor.

“Rest In Peace Ray,” he wrote. “Sending love to your family. I can’t believe it. I will remember doing @1992_the_movie forever.

Ray Liotta Died in his Sleep While Filming ‘Dangerous Waters’ Overseas

Headlines broke that Goodfellas star Ray Liotta passed away on May 26, 2022. The Emmy-winning actor was in the Dominican Republic filming the upcoming thriller Dangerous Waters at the time. Liotta passed away in his sleep. But as of yet, doctors do not know the cause of death.

The 67-year-old is survived by one daughter—actress and model, Karsen Liotta, whom he shared with his former wife, Michelle Grace. And Liotta also left behind his fiancée, Jacy Nittolo.

Liotta proposed to Nittolo on Christmas 2020 while the two were enjoying a vacation in the Caribbean during a break in filming Dangerous Waters.

Jacy Nittolo Pens Tribute Following the Passing of Fiancée Ray Liotta

Two days after Liotta’s passing, Nittolo broke the silence on her grief.

“My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical,” she began. “Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way.

He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of.”

Ray Liotta and Jacy Nittolo were exactly 20 years apart in age. Nittolo grew up in Southern California and is currently living in Malibu. She has four children from a previous relationship and shares a close friendship with Liotta’s daughter.

While it’s unknown when the couple began dating, Nittolo went public with the romance on social media in February 2020. And she later admitted that she and her beau grew close during the COVID lockdowns.

Liotta and Nittolo had not announced a date for their wedding at the time of his passing.

“He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known,” she added.”…and even that is an understatement.”