How You Can Stay at Clint Eastwood’s California Mission Ranch

Nestled in the wetlands of Carmel, California lies the Mission Ranch, a 22-acre piece of land so gorgeous that it’s arguably one of the most scenic places on the California coast. Constructed in the 1800s, the Mission Ranch has a long, storied history.

In its nearly two centuries, the Ranch has been a dairy, a potato farm, and a private club. And though pieces of it were sold along the way (it once consisted of 160 acres of land), it remains as beautiful as ever to this day.

How has a 200-year-old ranch stayed in such pristine condition? Well, it’s largely thanks to Clint Eastwood, who purchased the Mission Ranch back in 1986. When he bought the property, it was on the verge of becoming a condominium development.

Rather than allowing such an atrocity to be committed, Clint Eastwood went to work lovingly restoring the property to its former glory. “I had always loved the place,” Eastwood said in an interview with Architectural Digest. “And they were just going to flatten it. They said it was obsolete. I thought it should be preserved as what it was.”

Though it took several million dollars to restore, Clint Eastwood felt the ranch was worth the effort (and expense). “The first time I saw the place, I thought it was terrific,” Eastwood continued. “Visually it was something else, and I thought it was the place I’d like to call home. So I kind of adopted Carmel.”

Clint Eastwood’s Beloved Ranch is Now a Breathtaking Hotel

With the property that once inspired Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic novel Treasure Island in the diligent hands of Clint Eastwood, the ranch slowly became the breathtaking oasis the actor knew it could be. Rather than updating the buildings, Eastwood hired the best craftsmen he could find to replicate the original style down to the last detail.

Once the ranch was complete, Clint Eastwood decided to welcome others to the property rather than keep it for himself. Though he still owns it, the Mission Ranch is now a restaurant and hotel, complete with an 1840s style dance barn!

The Bunkhouse, the oldest structure on the ranch, is open for guests. In addition, the farmhouse, honeymoon cottage, main barn rooms, hayloft, and Meadowview rooms all feature guest accommodations.

During their visit, guests are welcome to meander through the sprawling gardens or admire the mascot sheep that live on the property. The property also boasts 6 hard-surfaced tennis courts and a fitness club. Then, of course, there’s The Restaurant, which serves breakfast during the week and brunch on weekends, as well as nightly dinner.

Those interested in staying at Clint Eastwood’s Mission Ranch Hotel need only visit their website to request a reservation. Rooms range from $135-360 per night, depending on the size and location.