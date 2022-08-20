LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie.

“What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot.

Eastwood recently wrapped up her latest project Mort in Sherman Oaks. According to IMDb, the film followers Mort, who discovers that he has less than a year to live. After his fiance leaves him, Mort meets a woman named Kate in a dating service. The service notably matches people by their death dates. This is happening as Mort is being stalked by what is described as a “disturbed” pimp.

Starring alongside Clint Eastwood’s daughter in the film is Lucy Hale and Dustin Milligan. No real details have been revealed as to when exactly the film will be released.

Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Francesca Previously Spoke About ‘Falling in Love’ With the Action Genre

While promoting her TV series Heroes Reborn at the time, Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca once spoke to Esquire about how she fell in love with the action genre.

“I’ve fallen in love with action,” Francesca Eastwood told the magazine. “It’s a genre I never envisioned myself loving, but now I want to do so much more of it.”

Eastwood further spoke about her Heroes Reborn character, Molly, and why it was a huge impact on her acting career. “The role of Molly is the first role for me, really, where I’ve gotten to play a strong woman and to tell a great story, and that is absolutely what I want to do.”

Meanwhile, Eastwood spoke about her acting aspirations and who she admires. “If I could emulate the careers of Cate Blanchett, Angelina Jolie, Charlize Theron, and Michelle Pfeiffer, I would be thrilled. I have so much respect and admiration for them and all they have done.”

Although short-lived, Eastwood’s Heroes Reborn is one of the various roles that the actress has achieved in her career. Following the series being canceled, Eastwood went on to appear in other film and TV shows, including Fargo, Twin Peaks, Old, and Attention Attention.

Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Said She Wasn’t Always Interested in Acting

However, Clint Eastwood’s daughter admitted she wasn’t always interested in going into acting. “My parents never pushed me into acting,” Francesca explained. “And for a long time, I tried to avoid it. I was planning to go to business school and head in that direction, but I found myself coming back to acting, over and over.”

Eastwood also recalled her first role, which was the baby in the 1995 film, The Stars Fell on Henrietta. “Funny story about that is I had a huge head and when they shot the photo for the poster, my head was larger than all the adults, so they had to shrink it down in post.”