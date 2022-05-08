One of Clint Eastwood’s Most Iconic Action Movies Is Now Available to Stream on Netflix

It’s OK that you love Clint Eastwood movies and it’s cool if you dig his action movies a whole lot but one is now on Netflix. Which one, though, could it be? If you are a fan who watches his old movies a lot, then you are in luck. In May, the streaming platform is letting Harry Callahan have some room. That’s right. Dirty Harry is bringing 1970s Clint Eastwood right to your TV set.

Let’s just go ahead and say how iconic the San Francisco police officer is to movie lore. There’s so much to the movie that, well, if you have never seen it, then go watch it. You’ll be glad that you gave it a chance. Here’s what IMDb says about the flick: “When a madman calling himself ‘the Scorpio Killer’ menaces the city, tough-as-nails San Francisco Police Inspector “Dirty” Harry Callahan is assigned to track down and ferret out the crazed psychopath.” Andrew Robinson and Harry Guardino also star in this action-packed movie.

A List Of Hollywood Greats Happened To Turn Down Role That Went To Clint Eastwood

There is a list of Hollywood icons who passed on the role. Frank Sinatra, John Wayne, Paul Newman, Burt Lancaster, and Steve McQueen said no thanks. Eastwood even talks about this in an interview with MTV News. “I guess they tried to get a lot of people for it,” Eastwood said. “They tried Frank Sinatra and Robert Mitchum and Steve McQueen. Then they finally ended up with Frank Sinatra. I was in postproduction [on Play Misty for Me], and they called up and asked, ‘Are you still interested in Dirty Harry?’

“I said, ‘What happened to Frank Sinatra?'” Eastwood asked. “And they said, ‘Frank Sinatra’s got some problem with his hand and he can’t hold a gun.’ That sounded like a pretty lame excuse. But it didn’t matter to me. I said, ‘I’ll do it.’ But since they had initially talked to me, there had been all these rewrites. I said, ‘I’m only interested in the original script.'”

Actor Has Chance To Play James Bond But Takes A Pass

OK, so Eastwood gets this role and it makes him into a bigger star. Still, even he turns down a role as one of movie’s most famous characters in James Bond. “I was also offered pretty good money to do James Bond if I would take on the role,” Eastwood is quoted from an article in Hero Complex from the Los Angeles Times. “This was after Sean Connery left. My lawyer represented the Broccolis [who produce the Bond franchise], and he came and said, ‘They would love to have you.’ But to me, well, that was somebody else’s gig. That’s Sean’s deal. It didn’t feel right for me to be doing it.”