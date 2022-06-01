why-late-star-ray-liotta-called-hollywood-icon-clint-eastwood-overrated

Fans of Ray Liotta will undoubtedly remember the late star for his prolific acting career that spanned decades. However, his fans will also remember him for his personality off the screen. For example, the icon was never afraid to speak his mind, such as when he gave his unpopular opinion about a fellow actor, Clint Eastwood.

In 2017, he went on the popular late-night talk show, “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” During the episode, Cohen quizzed Liotta on who he thought was the most overrated actor of the ’80s and the ’90s. However, Cohen wouldn’t allow him to say his own name. As a result, he called the legendary Western star “the most overrated actor of the ’80s and the ’90s.” Ouch.

In a matter of seconds, the Hollywood star quickly named the Mule actor as his pick. However, an unfazed Liotta seemed shocked when people in the studio started laughing at his answer.

In the wake of his untimely death, fans, family, actors, and directors have continued to tribute to the award-winning actor. When he passed away suddenly on Friday, his death sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment industry.

Sadly, before he passed away, Liotta had plans to tie the knot with his fiancée Jacy Nittolo. The two met back in 2019. Nittolo was one of the first to post a heartbreaking tribute to Liotta. On Instagram, she wrote that her former fiancé was “the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known… and even that is an understatement.”

Ray Liotta recently finished filming new movie alongside Clint Eastwood’s son

Famed director Martin Scorsese was also another star to post about Liotta. He called him a ‘uniquely gifted’ and ‘courageous’ performer in his own eulogy. The pair worked together in what is arguably the actor’s most remarkable ever performance, which was the 1990 crime drama blockbuster Goodfellas.

When Liotta tragically passed away on May 26, Liotta was shooting his new movie, Dangerous Waters, in the Dominican Republic. No foul play was reported.

In November last year, he also finished filming another movie, April 29, 1992. The film, shot by The Iceman director Ariel Vromen, is currently in post-production. According to its IMDb page, the movie tells the harrowing story of “a shopkeeper [who] must save his son from an angry mob during the 1992 L.A. uprising after the Rodney King verdict.”

Alongside Liotta, the cast includes O’Shea Jackson Jr. and his father, Ice Cube, and Fast & Furious star Tyrese Gibson. Coincidentally, Clint Eastwood’s son, Scott, also has a role.

On Tuesday, Scott Eastwood posted a picture of himself alongside Ray Liotta and a heartfelt tribute. “Rest In Peace Ray,” he wrote. “Sending love to your family. I can’t believe it. I will remember doing @1992_the_movie forever.