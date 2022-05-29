Thanks to streaming services, you no longer have to own a physical copy of a movie to enjoy it. Simply choose your favorite streaming app and you have access to a virtually endless array of movies and television shows. The selection isn’t limited to modern productions, either. Everything from the newest films to television shows so old they’re in black and white is readily available to watch at any time.

As such, you never know what’s going to catch viewers’ attention. A recent favorite on HBO Max, for example, is the Clint Eastwood classic The Mule, which hit theaters in 2018. The Mule is currently the most-streamed movie on the platform.

A crime drama, The Mule not only stars Clint Eastwood but was also produced and directed by the Hollywood icon. The film is based on the 2014 New York Times article “The Sinaloa Cartel’s 90-Year-Old Drug Mule” by Sam Dolnick.

The article and film detail the true story of Leo Sharp, a WWII veteran who fell into the role of drug courier for the Sinaloa Cartel in his 80s. As few would suspect an elderly Bronze Star medalist of drug smuggling, Leo Sharp became one of the most prolific drug mules in history.

Clint Eastwood Discusses Creation of ‘The Mule,’ Admiration for Dianne Wiest

Though Clint Eastwood is now in his 90s, the Western legend continues to make hit after hit. It’s no surprise, then, that the Clint Eastwood film The Mule remains popular to this day on streaming services like HBO Max. For Eastwood, one of the newest additions to his impressive catalog came from an interest to bring Leo Sharp’s unbelievable story to life.

“Every story kind of leads you one way or the other,” Eastwood explained to Backstage OL. “Either you like them or you don’t, you’re interested in playing that kind of a role. The same writer who wrote Gran Torino translated the script from the article that was in the New York Times about the real guy who did this stuff.”

“And so, all of our curiosities got at what it must have been like. Because he did it for quite a few years before they caught him. So it was just a nice challenge. It was nice to see the guy learning things about the world out on the road.”

To make the film even better, Clint Eastwood had a stellar cast behind him. In addition to Bradley Cooper and Andy Garcia, Eastwood’s leading lady was none other than Edward Scissorhands star Dianne Wiest, for whom he held a great deal of admiration.

“[Working together] was terrific. I’ve always been a great admirer of [Dianne Wiest]. When the opportunity came to have someone play my wife, I thought she was the ideal person,” Eastwood said with a smile. “I just always liked her and everything I’ve seen her in, no matter what it was. So I thought she was perfect.”