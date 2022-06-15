This Clint Eastwood Film About JFK You’ve Probably Never Heard of Is Now on Netflix

For those of you who love a good Clint Eastwood flick but are tired of watching his standard classics on repeat, we have good news for you. One of his lesser-known gems, In the Line of Fire, is available to stream on Netflix today.

Why the film has fallen by the wayside, we don’t know. When it was released in 1993, it was a major blockbuster hit—grossing $187 million at the box office. And it was also nominated for three Oscars, including Best Actor in a Supporting Role (John Malkovich), Best Writing and Screenplay, and Best Film Editing.

But despite the initial impression that In the Line of Fire made on audiences, they soon forgot the movie. And now Netflix is doing its part to give the movie a resurgence.

Clint Eastwood Plays a Bitter Secret Service Agent in ‘In The Line of Fire’

In the film, Clint Eastwood stars as a veteran Secret Service Agent named Frank Horrigan. The agent had been assigned to J.F. Kennedy when the president was assassinated. And decades later, he’s once again faced with an assassination plot against the sitting commander in chief.

Failing to stop the Kennedy assassination has haunted Horrigan for years. And the guilt and regret he’s carried have ruined every aspect of his personal life. That comes to a head when he’s forced to take on a newbie agent who has a relaxed and naive attitude while on the job.

While working to foil the plans made by a mysterious man who calls himself “Boot,” as in John Wilkes Booth, Clint Eastwood plays the same gruff and cynical character that he’s made himself famous for.

The movie is packed with action, suspense, and shocking moments. In The Line of Fire definitely isn’t for the faint of heart either. Malkovich, who plays his first screen side villain, pulls off his character with disturbing ease that will leave some people terrified.

But in our opinion, the movie is more than worth the watch. So, be sure to catch it on Netflix before it’s too late.

Eastwood’s ‘Dirty Harry’ Films are Also Available to Stream on Netflix

And while you’re having at it, you can turn your night into a complete Clint Eastwood binge-watching event. Netflix is also streaming his classic Dirty Harry.

In the movie, which spawned four spinoffs, Eastwood plays the Quintessential Anti-Hero, Harry. And Harry is a police officer on the hunt for a serial killer dubbed “the Scorpio Killer.”

As the name suggests, however, Harry isn’t exactly on the right side of the law himself. And he is willing to do anything to capture the killer an ultimate—and often brutal—game of cat and mouse.