‘Unforgiven’ Screenwriter Opens Up About the Clint Eastwood Classic’s Original Ending

When it comes to making movies, then Clint Eastwood not only knows about acting in them but directing, too. The famed actor-director would find a spot to make Unforgiven, which would be his final ode to the Western. Of course, many of his fans know that Westerns have played a role in getting him into the movie world’s fan base. When doing this movie, there was another ending to it. Eastwood decided to leave it out, a decision that remains on the mind of original screenwriter David Peoples.

“I miss it to this day,” Peoples said in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment. “But Clint got the movie right.” What was going on in this scene? William Munny, Eastwood’s character, is a retired gunslinger. He decided to get back into the game for a hefty payday. Now, after he’s finished his killing action in Big Whiskey, the screenplay would end with Munny going home to Kansas.

Clint Eastwood Movie Finds A Beat With ‘Unforgiven’ Ending

He would meet up with his children and call his daughter “a lady.” Munny praises his son for watching over the family farm. He never really lets on that he went off to kill again. In the original ending, young Will Jr. says to his father, “I guess you didn’t kill nobody then.”

The father never said what happened around getting a pocketful of money for the family in his life at that time. Munny said, and lied, through gritted teeth, “Naw, son, I didn’t kill nobody.” Of course, it had to be gritted teeth if Eastwood was going to play him. But that ending did not happen. We find Unforgiven ending with Munny and his kids starting over away from the family farm. All that is left in Kansas is William’s wife’s grave.

“What’s good about that scene is that it means that the killings aren’t triumphant killings,” the writer explains. “Munny doesn’t say, ‘I killed that motherf***er.’ He’s ashamed of what he’s done. He did the scene beautifully.” Why did Clint Eastwood, though, decide to change that needing? It would have been done quite well as part of the movie’s incredible look.

“He said he thought that it was a beat too many, and he wasn’t going to use it,” Peoples said. “He had this sense that the movie had already ended, and sticking on another scene wasn’t going to help. As the sensitive writer, I wish somehow it could have made it in, but he got the rhythm right. He has a brilliant sense of drama.” The original ending has never been seen by the public. Peoples is one of a few who have done so.