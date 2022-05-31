Why Clint Eastwood’s ‘Cry Macho’ Reportedly Isn’t Sitting Well With New Warner Bros. Boss

Clint Eastwood’s most recent film, Cry Macho was released in 2021 via Warner Bros. Discovery. And now, reports the Wall Street Journal, the newest CEO of the studio is questioning why the film was made in the first place.

Recently, David Zaslav took over as CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery. And, as he enters his new position, Zaslav is questioning why some projects were greenlit by studio executives in recent years. Among these projects is Clint Eastwood’s most recent film project.

New Warner Bros. CEO Questions Development of Recent Clint Eastwood Film Cry Macho

Shortly after stepping into his new role, Zaslav learned there were questions surrounding the latest Clint Eastwood film prior to beginning production. Questions such as whether or not the Eastwood film would find success. The new Warner Bros. CEO then wondered, why was the film ok’d in the first place?

According to reports, Zaslav was told that the studio was ready to back the 2021 film because Eastwood has a reputation for delivering his films under budget and on time. However, this didn’t sit well with Zaslav who is quoted as saying “we don’t owe anyone any favors. It’s not show friends, it’s show business,” in response to the revelation.

How Clint Eastwood’s Warner Bros. Production Cry Macho Performed at the Box Office

Released in the fall of 2021, Clint Eastwood’s Cry Macho didn’t make much of an impact at the Box Office. Critics panned the film for being slow-moving and largely uneventful. The film is based on a 1975 novel of the same name. It features Eastwood as Mike Milo a man who journies out to reunite a young boy with his father.

Of course, even a Box Office miss doesn’t change Clint Eastwood’s icon status within Hollywood. The award-winning actor and director is behind some of the most favored films released over the past few decades.

One Clint Eastwood Film Leads One Actor to an Iconic Role in Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone

In 2014, Clint Eastwood’s film American Sniper hit theaters across the country. And, one player in the biopic film caught the eye of Yellowstone producer, Taylor Sheridan.

Luke Grimes portrays Marc Lee in the 2014 film, the first Navy SEAL to die in Operation Iraqi Freedom. The film details the story of Navy SEAL Chris Kyle and his four tours in Iraq. And, fans of the series know that Grimes’s Yellowstone character, Kayce Dutton is a former Navy SEAL himself.

“Just the correlation between Kayce being a Navy SEAL and then seeing me do that on American Sniper, I think, clued him in that maybe I could play a role like that,” Luke Grimes tells The Hollywood Reporter.

“And thank God,” the Yellowstone star adds.

”I don’t know if that helped my chances or got me to the top of the list or what,” Grimes admits of his Yellowstone role. “But I do know that he saw that movie and that he’s a big fan of Clint Eastwood, as am I.”