‘Clueless’ Star Alicia Silverstone Jokes About Her Wild NSFW Hobby

Continuing to raise eyebrows with her interesting lifestyle, “Clueless” star Alicia Silverstone jokes about her NSFW hobby.

In an Instagram post on Friday (July 22nd), Alicia Silverstone shared a video of her appearance on “Late Night With Conan O’Brien” in 2003. She then shared details about her naked gardening hobby.

“Sometimes I like to do a little naked gardening,” Alicia Silverstone explained at the time. “It’s a little thing we say in my home. I tell the dogs, ‘Ok, it’s time for naked gardening!’ It makes it easier to get around and then it’s hot [or you can] jump on the trampoline – it’s fun to jump on the trampoline naked, it’s fun to jump in the pool naked. It’s nice.”

However, Alicia Silverstone stated in the social media post’s caption that she hasn’t done naked gardening in a while. But she stated that it doesn’t like a bad idea. “Maybe little Alicia was on to something. Perhaps I should try it this weekend,” she wrote, adding the hashtags #ProudNakedGardener #NoShame

Silverstone’s reflection on naked gardening comes just days after the actress revealed on “The Ellen Fisher” podcast that she still sleeps with her 11-year-old son, Bear Blu. “I’m a natural mama, and I’m a loving mama. I believe in love, I believe in nature and our society is scared of nature and love.”

Silverstone also stated that she and Bear follow a strict vegan diet. She admitted that she knew she was going to get into trouble with the mom-shamers about sleeping with her son. But she added she really doesn’t care about the opinions of others when it comes to her approach to parenting.

Alicia Silverstone Says She Doesn’t Raise Her Voice at Her Son

In a 2019 interview with Us Weekly, Alicia Silverstone shared that she approaches her way of parenting with a gentler approach by not raising her voice at her son. She credits their vegan diet as the reason behind not disciplining her child.

“I’ve never had to raise my voice to Bear,” Silverstone stated at the time. “I can just say, ‘No, thank you’ and we respect each other and listen to each other. So much of that is because he’s not… A lot of it is the parenting, but a lot of it is the food. When your kid feels good, they act well.”

Silverstone went on to add that when it comes to her son’s eating habits, the preteen’s favorite food is kale. “I’m imagining that doesn’t count as a picky eater. He eats kale pretty much almost every day. And he eats bak choy, and he eats cabbage, and he has brown rice and quinoa.”