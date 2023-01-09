A little over a week after Jeremy Renner was involved in a terrifying snow plow incident, Colin Farrell is speaking out about his former S.W.A.T. co-star.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Colin Farrell stated that he has been in touch with Jeremy Renner following the near-deadly incident. “Yeah, I’ve been in touch. He’s doing good, I believe. All prayers are with him.”

As previously reported, the snow plow accident occurred on January 1st while Jeremy Renner was clearing snow from his home in the Mt. Rose Highway area in Reno, Nevada. A neighbor of his acted quickly and applied a tourniquet on his leg before paramedics arrived. In a statement, Renner’s rep stated he was in critical but stable condition. During the accident, he suffered from blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries. The actor was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he underwent a couple of surgeries.

Days after the accident, Jeremy Renner took to his Instagram account to give an update to his followers. “Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.” He also ended up celebrating his 52nd birthday at the hospital. Despite being in the hospital, Renner is counting down to the premiere of the second season of his Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown.

Marvel Stars Take to Social Media to Wish Jeremy Renner Happy Birthday

Meanwhile, Jeremy Renner’s fellow Marvel co-stars took to social media to wish him a happy birthday while he continues to recover.

“Happy Birthday to one of the toughest guys I know!” Captain American himself, Chris Evans, stated in his Instagram Story. “Sending so much love your way.”

Renner’s Hawkeye co-star Hailee Steinfeld also posted a video to her Instagram showing her and Renner cracking up while filming a promo for the show. “HBD Friend,” she wrote.

Steinfeld previously took to her Instagram Story to cheer on Jeremy Renner as he continued to recover from the snow plow accident. “Come on partner!!! Thank God you’re healing. We are sending you love and prayers for a speedy recovery.”

Jeremy Renner’s Marvel co-stars Evangeline Lilly, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Pratt also wished him a smooth recovery. Others who offered Renner their support during the situation were Heidi Klum, Jimmy Fallon, Isla Fisher, and Orlando Bloom.

The Washoe County Sheriff, Darin Balaam, spoke to the press a couple of days after the incident. He revealed that Jeremy Renner had been run over by an “extremely large piece of snow removal equipment.” The law enforcement official said that the plow weighs at least 14,330 pounds.

Bryan Samudio of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office also revealed that the situation happened after Jeremy Renner’s plow got stuck. It was driven by a family member. “After successfully towing his personal vehicle from its stuck location, Mr. Renner got out of his piston bully to speak to his family member. At this point, it is observed that the piston bully started to roll.”