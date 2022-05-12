Comedian Andy Dick Arrested on Suspicion of Felony Sexual Battery on Livestream

Earlier this week, comedian Andy Dick was reportedly arrested on livestream after a man accused him of sexually assaulting him.

According to TMZ, law enforcement arrested Any Dick for felony sexual battery after another man at the O’Neill Regional Park in Trabuco Canyon, California accused the comedian of sexually assaulting him. The arrest was actually streamed on the Captain Content’s RV livestream on Wednesday (May 11th). The video showed law enforcement surrounding the trailer that Dick has been living in. Authorities spoke to the comedian before walking him to their vehicles and handcuffing him.

The media outlet revealed Andy Dick and a group of live streamers have been living in RVs for a while. Following Dick’s arrest, police were seen entering and searching the comedian’s trailer. Dick was being held in lieu of $25,000 bail. NBC reported that Andy Dick was previously accused of groping a male ride-share driver in 2018. He was charged the following year with misdemeanor sexual battery for the incident.

Andy Dick’s latest run-in with the law comes just weeks after police conducted a welfare check at a home where the comedian was staying while in Las Vegas. A man that Dick was hanging out with at the time pulled a gun during an argument on livestream. Believing that the comedian’s life was endangered, viewers alerted authorities. He reassured the police that he was fine and wanted to stay at the house.

Andy Dick’s Girlfriend Elise Jordana Previously Spoke About His 2021 Assault With a Deadly Weapon Charge

In June 2021, Andy Dick’s girlfriend, Elisa Jordana spoke about his assault with a deadly weapon charge through her YouTube channel. According to Newsweek, Dick was arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon in Los Angeles that month. He was released from custody after posting a $50,000 bond.

On the same day that Andy Dick was released, Jordana shared details about the situation on her “Kermit and Friends” YouTube show. She revealed that Dick attacked a man named Lucas with a metal chair. “He could have killed him. I saw pictures, I saw the video; it’s not good.”

As she stated she felt relieved Andy Dick was in jail, she also said that the comedian’s friends were more dangerous to her. As she recalled more details about the evening, Jordana said that Andy Dick brought along two or three guys when they went out to dinner. “He was in rare form that night. It was really bad. He stole cutlery, he stole some wine glasses, he stole plates, he asked for a doggy bag that he could put all that in.”

Jordana also admitted that she’s never dated someone in jail before. “It’s very odd. It was just the worst week with him. It was getting worse and worse and worse. Every day there was some kind of problem. There were signs that this was gonna happen.”

After sharing details about him being arrested, Jordana stated that Andy Dick was mad at her. “I regret saying, but I want to help. I want someone to help me. It’s very hard dealing with these things. I love Andy and he is the best in many ways. In hindsight maybe I shouldn’t have said anything, but I did. And I feel alone.”