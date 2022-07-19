Comedian Jak Knight’s Cause of Death Revealed

We now have new details surrounding the death of comedian and actor Jak Knight. The 28-year-old died on July 14 in what is now being reported as a suicide.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, the young comedian took his own life with a gun. Per a recently released autopsy report, the star was found Thursday on an embankment in Los Angeles suffering from a gunshot wound.

Knight’s family confirmed the tragic news on Friday. “Knight’s loved ones ask that their privacy please be respected during this extremely difficult time,” the statement said.

During his life, Knight co-created and starred in Peacock’s comedy series “Bust Down” alongside Chris Redd, Langston Kerman, and Sam Jay.

The actor had also starred in the hit Netflix animated series “Big Mouth,” where he played middle school student DeVon. He also served as one of the show’s writers for five seasons. However, he was most well known for his comedy career. As a standup comedian, he toured internationally and became a well-known comic in Europe.

In 2018, Knight starred in Netflix’s special titled “The Comedy Lineup.” Following the tragedy, tributes poured in, with “Big Mouth” tweeting, “A heartbreaking loss for the Big Mouth family. Writer and voice actor for beloved character Devon. An enormous talent. Rest in peace Jak Knight.”

In addition, Comedy Central dubbed Knight a “hysterical and honest comedian” in a tribute. “Jak Knight was a hysterical and honest comedian. We will miss him tremendously,” the network tweeted out shortly after the news broke.

Comedian Tim Dillon also paid tribute to Knight via Twitter, “We taped Netflix specials together years ago. He was an incredibly funny original voice in comedy and a great guy who will be sorely missed.”

Jak Knight remembered by comedy community

Actor Kumail Nanjiani tweeted, “Rest In Peace Jak Knight. Hilarious comedian and a great guy. I can’t believe it.”

His incredible one-liners also earned him respect in the scriptwriting industry. As a young professional in the entertainment world, Knight quickly made a name for himself by writing for several hit series.

At a young age, he had already written 11 episodes of “Black-ish,” 23 for “Big Mouth,” and 6 for “Bust Down.” He also has five more series writing credits to his name, per his IMDb.

During an interview, the actor revealed that he earned his first writing job when he was just 19, for the animated series “Lucas Bros. Moving Co.”

He noted that co-creators Keith and Kenneth Lucas “heard about me from somebody, I don’t know who, and they were like, ‘Aye, come hang out with us.”

Knight also toured internationally as a standup comedian, opening for the likes of Dave Chappelle, Aziz Ansari, Joel McHale, and Eric Andre. Comedy Central named him a comic to watch in 2014.