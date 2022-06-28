Comedian Nick Nemerhoff’s Family Announces His ‘Sudden’ Death at 32

On Monday (June 27th), the family of Canadian comedian Nick Nemeroff announced on Twitter that the 32-year-old suddenly passed away.

In a post on the comedian’s social media account, Nick Nemeroff’s family shared, “It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved brother Nick Nemeroff.”

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved brother Nick Nemeroff. pic.twitter.com/JY4jSErfi9 — Nick Nemeroff (@nicknemeroff) June 27, 2022

The family further stated, “Nick’s dedication to standup was formidable, and produced amazing results. He drew acclaim in Canada and the U.S., becoming both a ‘comic’s comic’ and a hit with the crowds who were enamored by his unique cadence, labyrinthine deadpan, and fresh take on misdirection-driven comedy. If nick was on a comedy show, he was guaranteed to leave with new fans. And he deserved to, because comedy was, in many ways, his life.”

Nick Nemeroff’s family went on to describe the late comedian as being endlessly sweet, and supportive of others. “Nick lived his life doing what he loved, and that is how he will be remembered. RIP Nick. We love you.”

Nick Nemeroff’s fans also took to Twitter to offer sympathy and share some of their favorite moments with the comedian. One fan wrote, “A throwaway joke Nick told at an open mic 5 years ago was so funny and so original that my friend and I still reference it often. We told him that once, and he didn’t even remember the joke we were talking about, but we’ll always remember it.”

Another one of Nick’s admirers shared, “f—ing heartbreaking. So sorry to all of the people who loved him. Nick and I only did a few shows together but I loved running into him & watching him perform. He was one of a kind.”

Nick Nemeroff’s Management Company Issues Statement Following His Death

Meanwhile, Grand Wave Entertainment, which managed Nick Nemeroff, also issued a statement about the comedian’s death. The company shared on Facebook the tragic news.

“We have been so proud to watch Nick grow in to one of Canada’s most popular and respected comedians,” the managing company shared. Grand Wave Entertainment also described Nemeroff’s death as a devastating loss to the Toronto and Montreal comedy communities. “Where he developed and perfected his unique performance and delivery style. Nick will be sorely missed, and fondly remembered.”

According to his obituary, Nick Nemeroff attended the Royal West Academy in Montreal-West. The comedian went on to graduate from the Radio and Television program at Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly known as Ryerson). He notably performed on Conan before the age of 30. Most recently, he was on CTV’s Roast Battle Canada.

Details about the comedian’s funeral arrangements are not available at this time. It will take place in Montreal. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Planned Parenthood.