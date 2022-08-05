Conor McGregor Speaks Out About ‘Road House’ Film Debut

Conor McGregor will make his acting debut alongside megastar Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of the 1989 classic film Road House.

McGregor, the accomplished and outspoken UFC fighter often credited as the sport’s first superstar, took to Twitter to reflect on his upcoming movie role.

“Throwback to me vs. Gabriel Gonzaga in Japan, I can’t believe I’m about to hit Hollywood. I will do you all proud,” he wrote in his caption.

"Throwback to me vs Gabriel Gonzaga in Japan, I can't believe I'm about to hit Hollywood. I will do you all proud," McGregor tweeted on August 4, 2022.

Whereas the original movie was set in Missouri, the new remake takes place in the Florida Keys. While no official character names have been announced, the movie will retain a similar plot and style to the original with modern twists. Gyllenhaal stars as the main character in a similar role to Patrick Swayze’s James Dalton.

Gyllenhaal’s character is a former UFC fighter who is a roadhouse bouncer, whereas Swayze’s bouncer was one with a shady, criminal past. Production on the film starts this month.

A representative for McGregor spoke about the opportunity in a statement. “Conor McGregor is very excited to expand his storied career to Hollywood and join with Jake Gyllenhaal in this reimagining of Road House, a beloved classic,” Karen J. Kessler, McGregor’s rep, told TMZ. “While fighting remains his top focus, this is the beginning of another successful venture in the McGregor empire. He is eager to get started filming.”

Clearly, Hollywood executives want to cash in on Conor McGregor’s ultra-distinct and larger-than-life personality. Apparently, McGregor’s role in the film will be an entirely original character.

‘Road House’ Original Producer Returns to Project

Since the film sits in the pre-production phase, no official release date has been announced. However, the remake will be available for streaming on Prime Video in more than 240 countries when it releases.

Additionally, people involved in the film’s production spoke about the buzz surrounding the project.

“Road House is a homerun for us. Not only is it a nod to fans of the original, but it is also a big, fun, broad audience movie,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, shared in a statement. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Joel, Doug, and this great cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal, and for them to come together to reimagine the classic MGM film as an action-packed adventure for our global audience.”

Director Doug Liman talked about his anticipation and excitement for his upcoming role. “I’m thrilled to put my own spin on the beloved Road House legacy,” he said. “And I can’t wait to show audiences what Jake and I are going to do with this iconic role.”

Furthermore, Joel Silver returns for the remake. Silver was the producer of the original Road House.

“The original Road House has a special place in my heart,” Silver said. “And I am so excited to bring this newly imagined version to audiences around the world. Doug and I have each made some big, boisterous action movies and are ready to bring everything we have to this one.”

Conor McGregor stars alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, Billy Magnussen, and Daniela Manchior in the upcoming film.