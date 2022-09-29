Coolio, Iconic ’90s Rapper, Dead at 59

Iconic rapper Coolio, who achieved great acclaim and success in the 1990s, died on Wednesday in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. He reportedly was visiting a friend late in the day when he passed away. Jarez, who is Coolio’s longtime manager, said that Coolio went to the bathroom at a friend’s house.

When he did not come back out after a bit of time, the friend kept calling for him to come out. But the friend eventually went in and found Coolio on the floor. This friend reportedly called EMTs. Once they arrived, they pronounced Coolio dead on the scene. Paramedics, according to Jarez, are suspecting that he suffered cardiac arrest. No official cause of death has been determined at this time. We are awaiting more details about his death at this time.

This is a developing story…