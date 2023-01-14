‘Criminal Minds’ Star Shemar Moore & Girlfriend Pull Off Epic Helicopter Reveal to Learn Their Baby’s Sex

Shemar Moore of Criminal Minds and S.W.A.T. fame is celebrating these days as he’s becoming a father in his life. One thing that people do sometimes is have a big event take place revealing the baby’s sex. Well, Moore and his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon did that very thing. They are expecting a baby girl and let the world know in a big way.

They all gathered their loved ones so that everyone could find out together. “Today is the day,” he said in a video posted to Instagram on Jan. 9. “Your boy got butterflies. No, this is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore, Shemar Franklin Moore, is about to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a little girl or to a little boy, a little homie.”

Shemar Moore Already Had Some Names Lined Up For His Baby

Moore noted he has some names in mind. “It’s either going to be Legend, little homie, or it’s going to be Frankie, little baby girl,” he said. “And I’m about to be a father come Feb. 8, 2023.” Dizon said that she was “excited” and “anxious” over the gender reveal.

“I would love a boy because my boy is easy, and I could have 10 of him,” Dizon, an actress who already is a mother of two children, said. “But I kind of want a girl because then we can have one more. Because if I have a boy, we’re one and done and that’s not OK with me. But I honestly just want whatever is healthy, happy. Like he says, 10 fingers, 10 toes. I’m just so excited for this portion of our life together, and it’s going to be amazing.”

Shemar Moore and Dizon really pushed all the right buttons to get their answer. They had a helicopter fly over the gathering to reveal a pink or blue stream of smoke. Once they saw the pink, they were overjoyed. Moore also received “girl dad” and “daddy’s girl” T-shirts.

“Mama’s smiling from Heaven,” Shemar Moore captioned the video. “… Miracles happen … Here comes the BEST part of my life.” Moore made the announcement that he and Dizon were expecting on The Jennifer Hudson Show, E! Online reports.

“I’m Shemar Moore, 52 and a half years old,” he said in a Jan. 9 teaser for the episode that is set to air Jan. 26. “My mother is in heaven right now. It’ll be three-year anniversary on February 8. And on February 8, I’m going to make one of her dreams come true. Because in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy.”