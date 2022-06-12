‘Cult Survivor’ Claire Headley Accuses ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise of ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ in New Post

Actress Claire Headley is speaking out against Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise and says that he has committed “crimes against humanity.” Headley, who says that she is a “cult survivor” on her Facebook account, made her comments in recent days. She and her husband Marc are former members of the Church of Scientology.

“Extreme, you may think?” Headley writes. “Destroying families is a crime against humanity. My opinion. Ask yourself: When is the last time Tom talked to his only biological daughter, Suri? Remember Katie Holmes and her extreme efforts to break free of his and Scientology’s control? Tom Cruise promotes a dangerous cult that destroyed my family too, the same cult that almost cost me my marriage and my life.”

Headley states that the church forced her to have two abortions. She also claims that she fled from it in 2005 “with the clothes on my back and $200 in my pocket.” Her IMDb profile says Headley has appeared in the TV series Dangerous Persuasions along with Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. These comments were highlighted by Remini, who shared Headley’s words on Twitter.

Remini is warning fans off Tom Cruise amid the movie’s massive success. She writes, “Thank you to my friend [Claire Hedley] for your courage. You have continued to speak out despite the non-stop attacks from Scientology. … Don’t let the movie star charm fool you.” The actress, who many know from her role in the Kevin James sitcom The King of Queens, also has been very outspoken as a former member of the church. Cruise has not made any comments about these thoughts from both women.

Movie Continues To Have Record-Breaking Box Office Success

Meanwhile, Top Gun: Maverick continues to have record-breaking box office success. At the end of May, Cruise went to Twitter and wrote, “Thank you to everyone who saw #TopGun: Maverick and helped make it a historic opening weekend”. Paramount president of domestic distribution Chris Aronson said, “These results are ridiculously, over-the-top fantastic. I’m happy for everyone. I’m happy for the company, for Tom, for the filmmakers.”

Additionally, this movie would bring Cruise’s Maverick back to the big screen along with Val Kilmer. The famed Tombstone actor played Lt. Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in the original Top Gun. As you may know, Kilmer has had serious health problems in recent years. After having a tracheotomy, his voice would lose some strength. For the new movie, there was some magic via AI used to help enhance Kilmer’s voice for his scene with Tom Cruise. Finally, fans of seeing this movie will be able to watch it and even go back and see the original…if they’ve forgotten how it goes.