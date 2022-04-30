Dan Aykroyd and Donna Dixon Separate After Nearly 40 Years of Marriage

Film stars Dan Aykroyd and Donna Dixon have officially split after almost 40 years of marriage, the couple told PEOPLE earlier today.

In their joint statement, Dan Aykroyd, 69, and Donna Dixon, 64, clarified that they’ll remain legally married. But they will separate as romantic partners and remain friends.

“After 39 years as a couple, we are now on separate life paths,” the pair said in their statement. “We remain legally married, co-parents, co-workers, and business partners. This is our choice in loving friendship.”

Aykroyd met Dixon on the set of “Doctor Detroit” in the early 1980s. He’d previously been engaged to the late Carrie Fisher, but they broke things off before he met Dixon in 1982.

Donna Dixon and Dan Aykroyd married in 1983 and have three children together. Their oldest daughter, 32-year-old Danielle, is also a professional singer known as Vera Sola. They also have a 28-year-old daughter named Belle and a 24-year-old named Stella.

After meeting in “Doctor Detroit,” the two movie stars would go on to star together in several films. They both featured in “Twilight Zone: The Movie,” the same year that they married. A few years later 1985, Dan Aykroyd and Donna Dixon tackled Spies Like Us. Finally, in 1988 they both appeared in “The Couch Trip,” and in 1994 they starred in “Exit to Eden.”

Most recently, Dan starred in “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” only this time he starred with his daughter Stella rather than his wife. Donna Dixon’s last project was an episode of “The Twilight Zone” in 2020. Before that, she appeared in the 2014 movie “Da Sweet Blood of Jesus.”

Dan Aykroyd Discusses His Long-Lasting Relationship With Donna Dixon

Back in 2014, Dan Aykroyd opened up to the Tampa Bay Times about his relationship with his wife, Donna Dixon. At the time, the outlet called the duo’s marriage “easily one of the most enduring marriages in Hollywood history.”

“You gotta find the right person — look them in the eye, have them look back, and know their soul,” Aykroyd expressed. “She’s a Southern woman who is understanding and doesn’t mind dealing with the boys from time to time. I call her the White Goddess. And I’m the Green Demon.”

Aykroyd provided no context on where the nicknames came from, but the sentiment is still sweet.

Dan Aykroyd Mourns the Loss of ‘Ghostbusters’ Director Ivan Reitman

Earlier this year, “Ghostbusters” director Ivan Reitman died in his sleep at the age of 75. He worked closely with Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, and the rest of the franchise’s cast.

Aykroyd took to Twitter following Reitman’s passing to mourn the loss of the Hollywood visionary. “Feeling heartbreak today for Geneviève, Catherine, Caroline, Jason, and family. The loss of my friend, collaborator, champion, and one of the last great creative talents of the BIG SCREEN ERA crumples me. Now on Thursdays who am I gonna call?”

See Aykroyd’s tweet below.