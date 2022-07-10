Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi To Perform at Blues Brothers Con in Old Joliet Prison

“Blues Brothers” Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi, brother of the late John Belushi, are set to perform at the first-ever Blues Brothers Con at the Old Joliet Prison in Joliet Illinois next month.

According to Screen Rant, the Old Joliet Prison is hosting the upcoming Blues Brothers Con on August 19th and 20th. It will be featuring a 90-minute performance from Aykroyd and Jim Belushi. The 16-acre prison complex is going to have various vendors selling food, drinks, artwork, and souvenirs. Restaurants from the 1980 cult classic, Bob’s Country Bunk and the Soul Cafe, are also going to be at the event. A two-day general admission ticket for adults is $60 and $20 for children.

The description for Akroyd and Belushi’s performance further reads, “This 2-day annual event will feature Dan Aykroyd and James Belushi reprising their iconic roles of ‘Elwood’ and ‘Brother Zee’ in an hour and a half performance on Friday, August 19th. ”

Chicago Bluesman Toronzo Cannon and Curtis Salgado, a longtime performer of the crew, will be supporting the Blues Brothers during the event.

Jim Belushi teamed up with Aykroyd for Blues Brothers projects following his brother’s passing in 1982. He and Aykroyd released the album “Have Love, Will Travel” in 2003. They made appearances on the CBS TV series “The Defenders” as the famous brother duo. Aykroyd and Belushi recently finished their 40th-anniversary tour. They will also be appearing at Superhero Car Show and Comic-Con. The event is going to be at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas on August 5th.

Dan Aykroyd Recently Spoke About Remembering His ‘Blues Brother’ and Friend John Belushi

40 years after John Belushi passed away from a drug overdose, Dan Aykroyd spoke about remembering his “Blues Brother” and friend.

“I think about how he would have really liked the House of Blues nightclubs that were built in the 1990s and 2000s,” Aykroyd stated. “He would have been king in those places. Whenever I walk in and see his picture there, they have the Blues Brothers up at the bar, I get wistful because, boy, he would have loved walking around these palaces.”

Aykroyd also spoke about what the “Blues Brothers” star would be doing right now. “I think John would have gone on to thrive more as a director of theater in New York, rather than perhaps in movies or television. He loved live theater and he was a true artist in that way.”

Aykroyd previously shared a funny story about Belushi while on set. “We were shooting at the Harvey, Illinois [Dixie Square] Mall… It was an abandoned mall at the time. We were there at 3 a.m. shooting the mall scene and lunch had broken, and we went looking for John and we couldn’t find him anywhere.”

Aykroyd said that after visiting a house nearby, a man told him that Belushi actually raided his fridge.