‘Dances With Wolves’ Actor Arrested in Nevada on Sexual Assault Charges

An actor who played in the Oscar Winning film Dances With Wolves has been arrested on a variety of serious charges. Nathan Chasing Horse is facing several charges including sexual assault on a minor as well as other crimes of assault. The actor was taken into custody this week.

Nathan Chasing Horse portrayed a young Sioux tribe member, Smiles a Lot in the 1990 film Dances With Wolves which stars the iconic Kevin Costner. Chasing Horse has also found roles in three made-for-TV films on TNT.

According to a report from TMZ, Nathan Chasing Horse is facing multiple charges following his arrest in Nevada. Among these is the sexual assault of underage girls, and the sex trafficking of an adult. These are not the only charges the actor is facing, however, the outlet reports. This comes as the two-decade-long investigation has resulted in various other felony charges.

The Former Dances With Wolves Actor Is Facing Sexual Assault Allegations Stretching Back Decades

Officials note that the sex crime allegations that Chasing Horse is charged with stretch as far back as the early 2000s. Recent statements also note that the accusations do not only stem from allegations in Nevada. There are allegations against Chasing Horse in Montana and South Dakota as well. However, he has not yet been charged in these other two states.

A 50-page warrant notes that the former Dances With Wolves actor was targeting Native American girls. The allegations note that Nathan Chasing Horse would use his reputation among various tribes throughout the U.S. and parts of Canada. Authorities allege Chasing Horse would lure the young girls into what has been described as a cult called “The Circle.”

TMZ reports that Nathan Chasing Horse is known as being a “medicine man”. The Dances With Wolves actor is said to have performed rituals that he claimed to be healing as well as other spiritual meetings. However, the charges say that these get together were instead designed to help Chasing Horse exploit his victims.

SWAT Teams Captured Chasing Horse Near His Las Vegas Home

On Tuesday morning, SWAT teams were able to round up Chasing Horse near his Las Vegas home. According to reports, this is where the former actor lives with his five wives. He had reportedly instructed the wives to take “suicide pills” in the event of an arrest. Chasing Horse also reportedly told the five wives to prepare for a shootout with police.

Nathan Chasing Horse has been booked at the Clark County Jail on several charges such as child abuse or neglect, sex assault, sex assault against a child, and sex trafficking of an adult. Officers say six alleged victims have been identified. Some of these victims were under the age of 13 years old.