Darius Campbell Danesh, West End Performer And ‘Pop Idol’ Contestant, Dead at 41

A former contestant on the Simon Cowell-led Pop Idol and West End Musical performer has been found dead in his Rochester, Minnesota apartment at the age of 41. The Scottish singer found major fame in the U.K. in the early 2000s when his debut single Colourblind went straight to No. 1 on the U.K. charts in 2002. This hit remained at the top of the charts for two weeks.

According to reports, the 41-year-old singer was found “unresponsive” at his Rochester Minnesota apartment on August 11. The cause of death is currently unknown.

Darius Campbell Danesh’s Family Releases A Statement After The Pop Idol Contestant’s August 11 Death

Shortly after news of Campbell Danesh’s death was released, the performer’s family issued a statement, confirming the news.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh,” Darius Campbell Danesh’s family says in a Tuesday statement.

“Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11,” the release continues. The family continues on to note that the local Rochester, Minnesota medical examiner’s office pronounced the former Pop Idol contestant dead that afternoon.

“The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances,” the family’s statement continues.

“The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue,” the family adds.

“We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time,” the statement adds. “Whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother.”

Darius Campbell Danesh Rises To Fame With His Unforgettable Cover Of Britney Spears’ Baby One More Time

The Glasgow native first found fame in 2001 when he released a cover of Britney Spears’ breakout hit Baby One More Time. He later went on to compete in the British television talent competition series Popstars. Followed by a stint on another series of the same vein, Pop Idol.

After wrapping up his time on Pop Idol, Darius Campbell Danesh turned down a record deal with the iconic Simon Cowell, opting instead to work with producer Steve Lillywhite. Lillywhite helped Campbell Danesh develop his biggest hit, Colourblind.

Over the years, the singer and performer would develop four more top 10 hits on the U.K. charts. These hits include Rushes, Incredible (What I Meant To Say), Kinda Love, and Live Twice. During his rise to fame, the star also joined singers such as Shakira and Alanis Morisette on world tours.

In 2005, Campbell Danesh took another step in his career as a performer, appearing in a number of West End productions. The performer had roles in Guys and Dolls, Chicago, Funny Girl, From Here to Eternity, and Gone with the Wind.