Dave & Buster’s Co-Founder, James ‘Buster’ Corley, Dead at 72

The co-founder of the restaurant-arcade Dave & Busters, James “Buster” Corley, has died. He was 72.

According to reports, police officers found Corley’s body at his home near White Rock Lake in Dallas, Texas. Once there, they reportedly discovered he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officers immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital. Once there, doctors pronounced him deceased.

Later, his family and spokespeople from the popular chain confirmed his passing. According to his daughter, Kate Corley, her dad had recently suffered a stroke that he was still recovering from.

“Buster Corley had a stroke four months ago that caused severe damage to the communication and personality part of his brain,” his daughter said. Now, the family is asking for privacy as they mourn the loss.

In addition, a rep for the company confirmed the tragedy in a statement that brought up his “easy laugh” and “deep care” for all of his employees.

Dave & Buster’s co-founder remembered for ‘pioneering spirit’ and ‘passion for hospitality’

They said: “Our hearts go out to his family at this difficult time and while we will miss his wise counsel and his easy laugh, the legacy he and Dave built endures.”

They continued: “His pioneering spirit and steadfast belief that ‘everybody is somebody’ set the foundation for bringing food and games to millions of Dave & Buster’s guests over the past 40 years. Buster’s passion for hospitality, his demand for excellence, and the deep care he had for his team members were unparalleled. Our hearts go out to his family at this difficult time and while we will miss his wise counsel and his easy laugh, the legacy he and Dave built endures.”

Corley, along with David “Dave” Corriveau, founded the restaurant-arcade chain in 1982 after the two joined together their separate businesses and became partners.

Corley, a former restaurant owner, and Corriveau, a former arcade businessman, worked just a few steps away from one another in Little Rock, Arkansas. After noticing that customers would eat in a restaurant before heading to the arcade, they joined forces since they had the same customers. As a result, they created one location for customers to enjoy both activities.

As for how they came up with the name, according to company history, the men decided it with a coin toss. When Corriveau won, they used his name first.

The pair opened up the first Dave & Buster’s in December of 1982 in Dallas’ Restaurant Row. The two ran the business successfully for decades before selling it.

Today, there are more than 140 Dave & Buster’s locations across the nation. In 2015, Corriveau died at age 63.