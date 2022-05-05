Dave Chappelle Audio About Attacker Released After Onstage Attack

Audio has emerged of Dave Chappelle speaking about the incident that occurred on May 3 at the Hollywood Bowl, when Chappelle was attacked on stage.

Isaiah Lee, a 23-year-old from Los Angeles, ran up on stage and tackled Chappelle to the ground right at the end of his comedy set. Chappelle was performing at the Netflix is a Joke Festival at the Hollywood Bowl when Lee came at him with a weapon. The weapon, per LAPD spokesperson Lizeth Lemoli, was a replica gun with a knife contained inside. Authorities are unsure at this time if Lee attempted to use the weapon on the comedian or not.

But Chappelle’s security team quickly subdued the threat as Lee ran away. In a newly released audio clip from TMZ, Dave Chappelle addresses the attack. He spoke to a crowd of people at the Pendry Hotel in WeHo, per the outlet.

“I felt good [that] my friends broke his arm. I felt good,” Dave Chappelle says in the audio clip. “How bad does a n***** have to be that Jon Stewart would stomp him!”

Chappelle is likely joking that Stewart had a hand in apprehending the attacker. But Buzzfeed News journalist Brianna Sacks did say that several security personnel punched and kicked the attacker. Other outlets reported that Lee sustained multiple injuries and left in an ambulance. Chappelle may not be exaggerating that his security broke Lee’s arm.

When several people started speaking up in the audio clip, Dave Chappelle told them, “Killing that n**** would have been stupid.”

He finished off with, “Those are very powerful friends and I’m sharing [this night] with people I love very much.”

You can listen to the full audio clip below.

Despite Audio Clip, Dave Chappelle’s Rep Releases Statement About the Attack

A few days after Isaiah Lee attacked Dave Chappelle on stage, his rep Carla Sims released a statement about the incident to The Hollywood Reporter.

“The performances by Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl were epic and record-breaking,” Sims began. “And he refuses to allow last night’s incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment.

“Dave Chappelle celebrated four nights of comedy and music, setting record-breaking sales for a comedian at the Hollywood Bowl,” Sims continued. “This run ties Chappelle with Monty Python for the most headlined shows by any comedian at the Hollywood Bowl, reaching 70,000 fans of diverse backgrounds during the first Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival.”

She also praised the help of two other stars, Jamie Foxx and Chris Rock, who helped with crowd control after the startling attack.

“As unfortunate and unsettling as the incident was, Chappelle went on with the show,” Sims continued. “Jamie Foxx and Chris Rock helped calm the crowd with humor before Chappelle introduced the last and featured musical guests for the evening.”