Dave Chappelle: Photos Emerge of Bizarre-Looking Weapon Used During Stage Attack

Photos of the weapon used in the attack on Dave Chappelle have surfaced via the Los Angeles Police Department. On May 3, a 23-year-old man named Isaiah Lee rushed Dave Chappelle at the Netflix is a Joke Festival during the comedian’s set. He armed himself with a replica gun with a knife attachment. Chappelle sustained no injuries from the attack. But, reports say Lee suffered a serious arm injury and was taken away in an ambulance.

Now, the Los Angeles Police Department has posted photos on their Instagram of the weapon Lee used to attack Chappelle. The gun looks extremely real, but on closer inspection is clearly fake. The knife extends from the muzzle and folds back under the gun itself.

The LAPD explained in the post, “An arrest has been made in an incident where a comedian was attacked while on stage at the Hollywood Bowl. Isaiah Lee was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon and bail is set at $30,000.”

During the set, 23-year-old Lee rushed the stage, knocking Chappelle onto his back. He then ran from the stage, but security caught up with him quickly. Authorities are still unclear whether Lee intended to use the weapon on Chapelle. And additionally, how he managed to get it through security. Although, some witnesses claimed it was Chappelle’s team, and not the festival security, who handled the situation.

Dave Chappelle’s Attack Raises Concerns Over Safety for Comedians

After this attack on Dave Chappelle and the Will Smith/Chris Rock slap at the Oscars, some comedians are wondering if it’s now open season on performers. Some have expressed concern over audience behavior in the wake of the height of COVID-19. Additionally, Dave Chappelle had previously joked about the Oscars slap before Lee rushed him.

Buzzfeed News reporter Brianna Sacks said of the incident, “What is really surreal about this is that Chappelle talked about Chris Rock and the slap/new reality facing comedians/having more security with him and his wife being worried about him now.”

Some venues are now considering extra security during comedy shows, adding preshow warnings and more metal detectors.

Netflix Releases Statement In Wake of Attack at Their Festival

After the attack on Dave Chappelle, Netflix released a statement to Variety. It reads, “We care deeply about the safety of creators, and we strongly defend the right of stand-up comedians to perform on stage without fear of violence.”

The statement continued, “This run ties Chappelle with Monty Python for the most headlined shows by any comedian at the Hollywood Bowl, reaching 70k fans of diverse backgrounds during the first Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival. And he refuses to allow last night’s incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment.”

The Netflix spokesperson continued by stating that Dave Chappelle went on with the show after the attack; additionally, his fellow performers helped calm the crowd.