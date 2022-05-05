Dave Chappelle Stage Attacker Not to Be Charged With Felonies, District Attorney’s Office Says

The district attorney’s office is now saying that Isaiah Lee, the man who attacked Dave Chappelle on stage, will not be charged with felonies. This case is now in the hands of the Los Angeles County attorney’s office. It’s this office that prosecutes within the city of Los Angeles.

Attacker of Dave Chappelle Did Commit ‘Criminal Conduct’ According To Statement

In a statement, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office says, “After reviewing the evidence, prosecutors determined that while criminal conduct occurred, the evidence as presented did not constitute felony conduct.” Among those who came to Chappelle’s aid on stage included Jamie Foxx and Busta Rhymes. Security guards did chase and ultimately catch up to Lee. The attacker gets removed in an ambulance.

Chappelle wrapped up a routine where he talked about comedians worrying about personal security. He brings this up in light of what happened at this year’s Academy Awards ceremony. It’s where actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on live television over a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. We get more from Billboard.

Comedian Talks About Attack In New Audio Clip Released

Meanwhile, an audio clip of Dave Chappelle talking about the incident is now out. “I felt good [that] my friends broke his arm. I felt good,” he said. “How bad does a n***** have to be that Jon Stewart would stomp him! Killing that n**** would have been stupid. Those are very powerful friends and I’m sharing [this night] with people I love very much.”

In addition, in other Dave Chappelle news, the comedian attended the funeral of Bob Saget earlier this year. “At his memorial, people started in with the jokes, and it was needed,” longtime friend and co-star of Saget John Stamos wrote in the New York Times. “Dave Chappelle did [two long sets]. I said, ‘You’re the GOAT. You’re the greatest of all time.’ And the respect that he gave Bob the last five, 10 years of his life, I said, ‘That was so important to Bob, and I really appreciate it.’ He goes, ‘Are you kidding me? When I was a young comic, I looked up to him and he took me under his wing. He helped me.’ Which I didn’t know.”

Finally, a couple of years ago, Los Angeles Lakers basketball player LeBron James thanked Netflix for being loyal to Chappelle. “Major S/O and Salute to @netflix for looking out and being loyal to my dear friend/brother @DaveChappelle!! Means a lot,” James writes via Twitter. His words appeared after Chappelle said he didn’t want Netflix to air Chappelle’s Show without a deal with him. Chappelle continues to do his stand-up comedy even in the wake of being attacked on stage at the Hollywood Bowl.