Dave Chappelle Stage Attacker’s Brother Speaks on Assault: ‘I Don’t Understand’

The brother of the man who took part in the assault of Dave Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl is talking about it. Isaiah Lee went on stage as Chappelle was finishing up his set as part of the Netflix Comedy Festival in Los Angeles. The young man launched himself in the air and tackled Chappelle.

Aaron Lee Shares Thoughts On Brother Isaiah After Dave Chappelle Assault

In an interview, Aaron Lee, brother of Isaiah, says that his brother has been in and out of shelters in Hollywood a lot and has friends in the transgender community. “I don’t have anything negative to say about Isaiah,” Aaron Lee tells Rolling Stone. “He’s a performing artist who tries to stay as positive as possible. He does have a history of mental health issues. He does take medicine. Maybe he missed out on taking his prescription. But he’s not the type to just lash out. I don’t understand.”

Aaron did say that Isaiah has been a rapper in his life. One song he put online two years ago is titled Dave Chappell. But Aaron says Isaiah named that song that way to get search engine hits. Aaron has not heard Isaiah say a bad word about Chappelle.

“That song wasn’t even about Dave Chappelle,” Aaron Lee says. “It’s just that Dave Chappelle has a world-recognized name. People are searching Dave Chappelle all the time, so he hoped it would help him get more attention, more attraction, so people could find it. He doesn’t have any type of animosity toward him that I know about.”

Lee States That Isaiah Does Take Psychiatric Medication

Aaron Lee did say that his brother takes psych medicine “and that probably was a factor.” He also says that something might have triggered him at the time. “I don’t know. He’s not the type of person to attack you for no reason. But if he’s not on his medication, and if he feels everyone is against him, maybe that’s it.”

The brother did say that Isaiah does have a connection with the transgender community, which has claimed that Chappelle has targeted them with jokes. A representative for Chappelle did release a statement in the wake of this assault. “The performances by Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl were epic and record-breaking and he refuses to allow last night’s incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment,” Carla Sims said to The Hollywood Reporter. The comedian “celebrated four nights of comedy and music” and set record-breaking sales for a comedian at the Hollywood Bowl. The fallout of this assault remains to be seen while Aaron awaits word on his brother’s condition. Isaiah was beaten up after his attack on Chappelle.