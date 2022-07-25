David Warner, ‘Titanic’ and ‘Omen’ Star, Dead at 80

David Warner, known for his performances in Titanic and The Omen, has died. The actor was 80. The legendary actor’s family revealed he passed away from a cancer-related illness, per The Sun.

The family honored the “kind-hearted, generous and compassionate” dad and partner in a heartfelt tribute. His beloved partner Lisa wrote a beautiful, heartbreaking message: “Goodnight sweet prince. May flights of angels… Heartbroken.”

During his career, fans remembered Warner best known for playing Billy Zane’s sidekick Spicer Lovejoy in the academy-award-winning film Titanic. He also starred as photojournalist Keith Jennings in the 1976 horror flick, The Omen. Additionally, he appeared as Admiral Boom in Mary Poppins Returns alongside Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Sadly, the tenured actor spent his final days in Denville Hall, a home for retirees from the entertainment industry.

His family later announced the tragic news in a statement: “It is with an overwhelmingly heavy heart that we share the news of the death of the actor David Warner (at the age of nearly 81), from a cancer-related illness, in the early hours of July 24 at Denville Hall.

They added: “Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic of grace and dignity. For 60 years he was a well-respected stage, television, voice and film actor.”

The family added: “He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years.”

David Warner remembered for decades-long acting career

They continued: “We are heartbroken. Warner is survived by his beloved partner Lisa Bowerman, his much-loved son Luke and daughter-in-law Sarah, his good friend Jane Spencer Prior, his first wife Harriet Evans, and his many gold dust friends.”

He also worked with the Royal Shakespeare Company, performing as Hamlet and Henry VI in The Wars of The Roses in the 1960s and as Falstaff in their 2008 Histories Cycle.

He acted in Tom Jones, Morgan: A Suitable Case For Treatment, The Omen, Time Bandits, Tron, Star Treks V & VI, and Titanic. In addition to his family, his friends and colleagues also paid tribute to Warner.

Director Edgar Wright wrote via Twitter: “Very sad to hear of David Warner’s passing, an actor with a huge legacy on stage & screen and unforgettable roles in; Morgan: A Suitable Case For Treatment, Straw Dogs, From Beyond The Grave, The Omen, Time After Time, Time Bandits, Tron, Titanic and much more. He will be missed.”

Warner, who was born in the UK in 1941, later moved to Hollywood in 1987. In addition to Titanic, he was also a regular fixture on US television, booking roles in everything from “Star Trek” to “Doctor Who,” “Twin Peaks,” and “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen.”