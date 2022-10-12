‘Days of Our Lives’ Star James Lastovic Found After Going Missing in Hawaii

Days of Our Lives star James Lastovic and his roommate have been found safe after they went missing while hiking in Hawaii. “UPDATE: my sister and James are okay,” Emma Dizdari posted. She added that “they got lost on their hike but made it back to their car and are on their way back to the resort now.”

She concluded by expressing her gratitude to everyone who reported that they were lost. Lucienne Lastovic, Nevin’s mother, first announced their absence early Tuesday morning on Instagram.

She then revealed that she and Nevin had been at the Hanalei Bay Resort over the weekend, where they had planned to return home to Los Angeles on Monday. They never made it there.

“They were due to fly back today but never made their flight nor returned their rental car. This is NOT LIKE THEM! They are both conscientious kids,” Lucienne wrote. “The LAST THEY WERE HEARD FROM was yesterday Sunday, October 9th at 1:30 pm Hawaii time when they texted their hostess, Carrie Flanders at the Hanalei Bay Resort.”

More on the search for James Lastovic

According to her, Flanders was also the last person to see them on Sunday at 8 a.m. local time and allowed them to stay for 3 extra days. Lucienne mentioned that James and Nevin asked for information about Kokee State Park so they could hike the long trail.

“They also asked her directions to Shipwrecks Beach to the Cliff diving area. [The pair] never returned back to the resort last night. They left all their belongings at the resort which are now in the police’s possession,” she explained.

James Lastovic was born in San Diego, California, and studied at the Ruskin School of Acting. His debut film was 2013’s A Talking Pony!?! directed by David DeCoteau. In 2015 he appeared on an episode of the tv mini-series Musical Concierge. He played Joey Johnson on 98 episodes of the American TV series Days of our Lives between 2015 to 2020. He was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series in 2017.

James has made appearances on Days of Our Lives since 2015, playing Joey Johnson from 2015 to 2017. Joey was introduced in 2008 as the youngest child of super-couple Steve “Patch” Johnson and Kayla Brady, played by Stephen Nichols and Mary Beth Evans. The character was created by head writers Hogan Sheffer and Meg Kelly. There was some controversy after Lastovic’s mother tweeted implying his contract wasn’t renewed. However, he must have left on decent terms. He returned to the show in 2020. However, he abruptly left the same month he returned. Since 2018, he’s played Christian Keene on Insatiable, according to his IMDB page.