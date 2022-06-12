Dean Martin’s Daughter Told Amazing Story About Elvis Presley’s Thoughts on Her Father

In a recently unearthed vintage interview, Dean Martin’s daughter, Deana, shared the story of the day that she met Elvis Presley. And she remembered that one specific comment he made about her father being “cool” was so earth-shattering that she “nearly died.”

Back in the 1960s, when Deana was a teenager, Martin and Elvis were two of the most famous singers and actors alive. And because of that, they were also friends. So one day, when Deana was visiting her dad at a movie set, she had a chance to meet Elvis. And what played out was an interaction that became a lasting memory.

As she shared, both stars were filming at Paramount. And the Martins happened to be standing outside when Elvis passed by during a break.

Deana Idolized Elvis and Elvis Idolized Dean

“In those days, you rode around the studio on bicycles,” she recounted. “And Elvis Presley comes riding up on his bicycle. And he gets off the bike when he sees my dad… And he says hi to my father. And dad introduces me.”

Of course, to Deana, and almost everyone else alive, Elvis was perhaps one of the most amazing people to walk the earth. So meeting him was a dream come true—and she was swooning from the start. Dean Martin, however, was just her father. And she failed to appreciate that he rivaled Elvis’ fame.

But the Can’t Help Falling in Love singer quickly reframed her opinion of good ole’ dad.

“[Elvis] leans down to me and says, ‘Deana, they call me the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. But your dad is the King of Cool.’ And I thought, Oh my gosh,” she continued. “It must be true. Elvis Presley said so!”

“I almost died when he said that!” she added.

Elvis Presley Drew Inspiration From the Iconic Rat Pack Member

Elvis Presley was openly a big fan of Dean Martin. In fact, Martin influenced The King to record, It’s Now Or Never, which is the English version of the Italian song, O Sole Mio.

And while Martin and Elvis had wildly different styles and fan bases, Martin’s influence didn’t end with one song. Elvis took many cues from Martin’s stylings and vocalizations.

In a few cases, especially at the beginning and end of his career, the iconic singer borrowed from Martin’s arrangements. And Elvis also paid special tribute to Martin in 1955 when he covered the song I Don’t Care If The Sun Don’t Shine, which was a song that Martin crooned in the 1953 movie Scared Stiff.