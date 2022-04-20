Dede Robertson, Wife of ‘700 Club’ Star Pat Robertson, Dead at 94

Dede Robertson, the wife of “700 Club” legend and televangelist Pat Robertson, is reportedly dead at the age of 94.

According to the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), Pat Robertson’s wife Dede passed away on Tuesday (April 19th) at home in Virginia Beach. She is survived by her husband, four children, 14 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren.

Dede Robertson is notably a founding member of the boards and continued to be a member of the Christian Broadcasting Network, Inc., Regent University, and Operation Blessing International Relief and Development Corporation. She was also the principal U.S. delegate to the Inter-American Commission of Women in 1982. In that position, she represented the United States from 1982 to 1990.

Dede Robertson was Christian Woman of the Year in 1986. She also wrote two books, “My God Will Supply” and “The New You.”

Dede also campaigned alongside Pat Robertson when the “700 Club” ran for the Republican nomination for President in 1987. She did write a monthly column, All in a Woman’s Day, for “Christian Life Magazine ” as well.

The media outlet further reveals, “Dede traveled extensively on behalf of the ministry of The Christian Broadcasting Network, Operation Blessing International, and The Flying Hospital’s medical missions. Traveling across Asia, the Middle East, Central, and South America, she worked tirelessly to bring humanitarian and medical aid to hurting people throughout the world.”

Dede and Pat Robertson’s Children Speak Out After Losing Their Mother

Along with the announcement of Dede Robertson’s passing, her children also shared some kind words about their mother. Daughter Ann LeBlanc describes her mother as a rock. “She was a rock throughout our childhood. Dad had to travel a lot, but Mom was always there for us kids… that gives great security to children.”

Dede Robertson’s other daughter Elizabeth said her mother had so many virtues. She also never heard her mother complain or want to give up. “She was steadfast. That’s what Dad needed beside him all these years. A steadfast partner who continually read the Bible. And studied the Bible. She was not too concerned about herself. She was selfless. I always saw that growing up.”

Pat Robertson went on to describe his wife as a woman of great faith; a champion of God; and a remarkable servant of Christ. “[She has] left an indelible print on all that she set her hand to during her extraordinary life,” the “700 Club” legend declared.

The death of Dede Robertson comes just a little over six months after Pat Roberson announced his retirement from the “700 Club.” He had been the host of the show for nearly 55 years. “It has been sixty wonderful years and at this point, I think it’s time for me to make the announcement that I will no longer be the host of the ‘700 Club.’”

Although he has not been hosting the show, he is appearing on a monthly, interactive episode of the show. He is also continuing to answer viewer emails.