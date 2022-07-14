Demi Lovato Suffers Brutal Face Injury, Requires Stitches Before ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’: VIDEO

Prior to making her appearance on the late-night TV talk show “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Demi Lovato suffered a brutal face injury and required stitches.

While sharing details about the incident, Demi Lovato took to her TikTok account and showed off the stitches just above her left eyebrow. They said the incident was due to a crystal. “Guess who hit their head on a crystal and has to get stitches before ‘Kimmel’ tomorrow?” Lovato shared in the caption. The singer and songwriter also used the viral “They’re Gonna Know” audio plays.

Demi Lovato’s fans rallied and offered up some words of encouragement in a humorous way. “Remember when you broke your leg and told the story on ‘Kimmel’? Now you have another [story],” one fan wrote with a crying laughing emoji. “I believe in the healing power of crystals… but sometimes they lash out I guess,” another fan commented.

Demi Lovato will be making an appearance on “The Jimmy Kimmel Show” on Thursday (July 14th). The singer is currently promoting “Substance,” which is their new single. In a recent clip, Lovato is seen wearing a black zip-up sweatshirt with minimal makeup as they sing, “I know we’re all f—ing exhausted/ Am I in my head or have we all lost it?/ So I ask myself, ‘Am I the only one looking for substance?’”

“Substance” is Demi Lovato’s first single off the album, “Skin Of My Teeth” and is about living and struggling with addiction. It also seems to reference Lovato’s 2018 overdose by saying they escaped death and don’t know how they are still alive.

Demi Lovato Says They are ‘Ever-Evolving, Ever-Changing’ in New Music ‘Era’

While speaking to Rolling Stone earlier this year, Demi Lovato opened up about moving on from being the pop songstress Demi and focusing on the rock genre.

“I would say it’s a new era,” Demi Lovato revealed. “I’m ever-evolving, ever-changing. I’d like to put the rest of my music behind and start fresh in this new era for this next album – but I do that every album cycle.”

When asked if she’s going back to the “rocky, emo” early days of her career, Demi Lovato said, “That, but better. And also, there’s a bit of… And when I say heaviness, I don’t mean lyrically, but heaviness as in some of the sounds that I haven’t done before, which is exciting. It’s a new era reminiscent of my first era.”

In regards to what they hope to manifest in 2022, Demi Lovato added, “I haven’t thought that far ahead. I’ve actually been trying to live in the present moment so much and not think about the future. I’ve done a lot of future tripping in the past, and some manifestation as well, which has been rewarding and insightful — but for me, I’m just trying to stay present.”