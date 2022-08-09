‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Star Denise Dowse in a Coma, Reportedly ‘Fighting for Her Life’

Another famous actress has fallen into a coma following news of actress Anne Heche’s fiery crash on August 5th. According to recent reports, Denise Dowse, known for her roles in Beverly Hills, 90210 and Insecure, is currently fighting for her life. Recently, the star went into a coma as a result of a “virulent” form of meningitis.

Per TMZ, Dowse’s sister Tracey shared the news late last week. In a statement, the star’s sister said, “I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister, and my only immediate family Denise Dowse.”

In her statement, Tracey revealed the 64-year-old star is currently in the hospital. For the moment, her doctors are unsure when she’ll come out of the coma as it was not medically induced.

The outlet did not state where Denise Dowse is currently hospitalized though readers should check back here for further updates. Simultaneously, Dowse’s sister insisted Denise should have many years ahead of her and that, regardless, all thoughts, prayers, and support are appreciated.

Per the outlet, Denise Dowse played Dr. Rhonda Pyne on Insecure from 2017 through 2020. In addition, she has also featured in Coach Carter, ABC’s massively successful medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, Good Trouble, The Guardian, and Rocket Power.

That said, her most prominent role came in Beverly Hills, 90210 where she played the role of Mrs. Yvonne Teasely.

As of Tuesday, the outlet states Denise Dowse’s condition remains unchanged.

Anne Heche Remains In Critical Condition Amid Denise Dowse Coma Reports

So far, information regarding Denise Dowse’s diagnosis remains unclear. While we know an extreme form of meningitis has caused the non-medically induced coma, it’s uncertain whether anything else could have led to the medical issue. Simultaneously, fans of actress Anne Heche are awaiting news after the star’s representative shared that the 53-year-old is currently in “extremely critical condition.”

Original reports stated that Heche’s condition was stable. However, given the severity of the crash, it’s unsurprising that things took a turn the other way so quickly.

Heche’s representative further said that the actress “has a significant pulmonary injury requiring medical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention. She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

Per this Outsider article, the representative’s statement differs drastically from a report previously given last week by the actress’s publicist. Immediately following the fiery crash, the publicist said Heche had been in “stable condition.”

Hopefully, Heche is able to overcome the severe injuries resulting from the crash. That said, if she does, she could face serious legal trouble. After photos showed a vodka bottle sitting on Heche’s passenger seat, local authorities opened an investigation into a possible DUI. LA police have since received a warrant for a blood test.