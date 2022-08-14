Denise Dowse Dies: ‘Beverly Hills: 90210’ Fans React To the Star’s Passing

Fans are offering their reactions on social media after news hit the world that actress Denise Dowse of Beverly Hills: 90210 is dead. Dowse died after falling into a coma from a “virulent” strain of meningitis. She was 64 years old. But the actress did leave behind a full resume of work that included a lot of TV roles. Besides playing Mrs. Teasley on the Fox drama, she also provided her voice for a Nickelodeon show, too. Let’s see what the fans are saying on Saturday night.

Another one wrote on Twitter, “I just wanna give thanks to God for allowing me to have @denisedowse in my life since I was 14. What an honor it was to know you and learn from you. Ms. Denise, you did what needed to be done. THANK YOU AND ILL LOVE YOU FOREVER. #RestInPower.” This fan added, “Wow Denise Dowse has passed away that is so sad. I remember watching her on Beverly Hills 90210 as Mrs. Teasley, and I remember seeing her on one episode of California Dreams. #RIPDeniseDowse.”

Actress Denise Dowse just died. The only Angel of Destiny I count from Charmed is now a true angel. 🥺🕊 pic.twitter.com/yqLAGWEO4i — DE'RON 🌱 (@deronworldtv) August 14, 2022

Ian Ziering Joined Fans In Remembrances Of Denise Dowse

Ian Ziering, who starred in Beverly Hills, 90210, as Steve Sanders, offered this comment under an Instagram message from Tracey Dowse, Denise’s sister. “This is insanely heartbreaking,” Ziering wrote. “Throughout all my years working on Beverly Hills: 90210, my scenes with Denise will always be remembered with the utmost in respect for her talent, and fondness for the loving soul she was.” More fans added their comments of remembrances of the actress. One wrote, “Tracey, my condolences to you and your family. I am very sad that Denise and I could not work together one last time. I will always treasure her friendship. She was loyal, honest and generous. I will miss Denise.”

This fan wrote, “Tracey please accept my sincere condolences. May the most high give you and your family comfort and strength during this time.” Another one said, “I met her and she was always professional yet very sweet. May God give you strength.”

Per TMZ, Denise Dowse starred as Dr. Rhonda Pyne on Insecure during a run between 2017-20. The actress also had starring roles in Coach Carter, Grey’s Anatomy, Good Trouble, The Guardian, and Rocket Power. On Instagram, Tracey wrote in part, “Denise loved all of you. I know that she is watching over us with all the love she has. I will provide, at a later time, her Celebration of Life information. I will update you here. Again I am so grateful for all the calls, text messages, direct messages, and silent prayers for my sister.” We also send our condolences to the family of Denise Dowse on Saturday night.