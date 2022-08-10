Denise Dowse in Coma: Fans React to the ‘Beverly Hills’ Star’s Diagnosis

From television to the silver screen, when it came to being an actress in Hollywood, Denise Dowse showcased her talents throughout the 90s, all the way to 2020. During that time, Dowse starred in the popular teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210 as Mrs. Yvonne Teasley. From there, she landed a recurring role as Judge Rebecca Damnsen in The Guardian. Her latest role happened to be in the HBO comedy, Insecure. As for the film, she appeared in Ray and Requiem for a Dream. And with her set to direct soon, tragedy struck on Sunday when her sister announced she was fighting for her life.

Giving an update on Denise Dowse, her sister, Tracey, wrote on Instagram that the actress was in a coma due to “a virulent form of meningitis. As many of you have seen, my posts have been positive and up lifting [sic]. I am trying to keep my spirits up and support those who need it. As many of you know I am a private person. So this is hard for me.”

Denise Dowse’s sister added, “I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister, and my only immediate family @denisedowse. She is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis. Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as it was not medically induced.” Still trying to deal with the situation, Tracey admitted, “She is a vibrant actor and director that should have many years ahead of her. Thoughts, prayers and support are greatly appreciated.”

Fans And Co-Stars Shower Denise Dowse In Love And Support

Among the outpour of support and love shown to Denise Dowse, former co-star on Beverly Hills, 90210, Ian Ziering, took a moment to write, “Sending prayers and hopes for better days ahead”. Former NBA player Stephen Howard, a fan of Dowse, shared, “Sending love, prayer, and hugs to one of my favorites”. He was sure to add in a handful of emojis with his caption.

Although Beverly Hills, 90210 ended its run 22 years ago, after 10 seasons, a subreddit for the show also sent love and support to Denise Dowse and her family. “Hi guys. As some of you might know, Denise Dowse who played Mrs. Teasley on the show has fallen into a coma brought on by a form of meningitis. Her sister is asking for prayers right now, as there is no telling when she’ll come out of it. Please keep Denise in your thoughts and prayers! We love you Denise!!!”

Ohhh this is sad. I really hope she pulls through! ❤️ — Nothing good over here (@DaBlackB2) August 9, 2022

