New Details Emerge About Lisa Marie Presley’s Health in Weeks Leading Up to Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Thursday, January 12th, 2023 at just 54 years old. In the weeks following her death, new details have emerged about the American singer-songwriter’s health.

TMZ reports that the only child of rock n’ roll legend Elvis Presley was following an extreme weight loss regimen in the weeks prior to her death. Per the outlet, via information from Presley’s family, she had wanted to look her absolute best to celebrate the Elvis Presley biopic, Elvis, starring Austin Butler at various awards ceremonies. Lisa Marie Presley’s death shocked netizens as the 54-year-old celebrity had only just attended the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday, January 10th.

Sources close to Presley state that in the two months leading up to the ceremony, she had undergone plastic surgery. She also managed to drop a tremendous amount of weight totaling between 40 and 50 pounds. The outlet states she’d also begun using opioids, an addiction she had long battled.

Even prior to her death, Lisa Marie Presley’s appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes shocked the world. Viewers online expressed concern, noting that while speaking during an interview, she was gaunt, slurring her words, and clinging to the arm of a friend to keep her upright. On the morning of her death, Lisa Marie Presley had complained of abdominal pain.

As of now, Presley’s official cause of death remains unconfirmed. Officials have deferred releasing the official cause as they wait on toxicology results.

Lisa Marie Presley’s Close Friend Says Graceland Will Go to Her Daughter Riley

The Presley family nor their fans expected Lisa Marie to pass away at such a young age. Still, the singer-songwriter made sure that before her death, her father’s iconic Graceland was fully squared away. In the aftermath of her death, Lisa Marie Presley’s longtime friend, Joel Weinshanker, assured fans that Graceland will now go to Riley [Keough], at this point.”

Riley Keough is the oldest of Lisa Marie Presley’s three living children, aged 33. She is the daughter of the late Presley and musician Danny Keough. Lisa Marie is also survived by two other children, twins Harper and Finley Lockwood.

Weinshanker, speaking out about Graceland’s future, further said the famous estate will go to Keough “Because Riley is of age majority.” He promised that once Presley’s twins reach a mature age as well, they will also become inheritors of Elvis Presley’s famous estate. He said, “It’s their home. It always has been. It’s Elvis’ home. It’s Lisa’s home. It will be Riley’s home, without question.”

Still, while the matter of Graceland is well settled, Joel Weinshanker said that it’s hard to accept the loss of Lisa Marie Presley. He said amid plans for her memorial service, “It’s still — to an extent — not real. I mean, I was here, 50 feet away with Lisa two weeks ago.”