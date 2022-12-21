Diane McBain, ‘Surfside 6’ and ‘Spinout’ Actress, Dead at 81

Actress Diane McBain, known for her roles in the popular 1960s TV show Surfside 6 and a turn in an Elvis Presley movie, has died. The actress was 81 years old. She played an author stalking Presley in Spinout. On Surfside 6, McBain played yacht owner Daphne Dutton opposite Van Williams and Troy Donohue.

She died on Wednesday morning at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California, after battling liver cancer. That news came from friend and writing partner Michael Gregg Michaud, who informed The Hollywood Reporter of her death.

Diane McBain Appeared With Richard Burton In Her First Film

McBain had a guest-starring role on ABC’s Batman in four episodes. The first time she was on was as a hat shop assistant who’s in cahoots with David Wayne’s Mad Hatter in 1966. For McBain’s next turn, she played stamp company proprietor Pinky Pinkston, who wore only pink and had a pink dog, in a memorable 1967 installment that featured The Green Hornet (Williams) and Kato (Bruce Lee).

For McBain’s first film, she appeared with Richard Burton in Vincent Sherman’s Ice Storm (1960). She then starred alongside Donahue and Claudette Colbert in Delmer Daves’ Parrish (1961) and as a farm girl who meets a tragic end in Claudelle Inglish (1961). McBain was a contract player at Warner Bros. right out of high school. She broke out as Daphne on the 1960-62 Miami Beach-set crime show Surfside 6. Daphne owned a yacht, the Daffy II, berthed right next to the houseboat that served as the home base for private detectives portrayed by Williams, Donahue, and Lee Patterson.

Actress Played Author Opposite Elvis Presley In ‘Spinout’

Meanwhile, in the Elvis movie Spinout (1966), McBain played Diana St. Clair, an author of books that help women get their men. She found Elvis’ Mike McCoy to be a solid subject to track for her next project, The Perfect American Male. She had some thoughts about her roles when interviewed for Tom Lisanti’s 2001 book, Fantasy Femmes of Sixties Cinema. McBain didn’t like being typecast as bad girls. “I wanted to play the ingenue,” McBain said. “I could never understand why everyone wanted to play the b***h. Because when you go into society, people view you as they see you onscreen. It’s terrible to be thought of as this messy, horrible person when you’re not!”

Additionally, McBain was born in Cleveland on May 18, 1941. She moved with her family to Glendale, California, in 1944. Finally, it was while appearing in a play at Glendale High School that she was spotted by a talent scout. She was signed by Warners to a seven-year contract on her 18th birthday.