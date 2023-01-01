Diane Sawyer Is Still Alive, Despite Confusion in Wake of Barbara Walters’ Passing

For those caught up in some type of confusion after Barbara Walters died on Friday, Diane Sawyer is still alive. The broadcast journalist was getting mixed up with Walters by some people. Twitter was quite busy with people getting confused over Walters and Sawyer. Still, there were plenty of people out there who were correcting the error.

Getting back to Walters for a minute. She was 93 years old when she died. ABC News indicated that Walters died in New York City. No cause of death has been revealed. Walters, the first female co-host of the Today Show, was living out of public view for years. There has been rampant speculation about her health in recent years. Yet people close to her kept a tight grip on details.

Diane Sawyer Gets Caught Up In Tweets About Barbara Walters

Walters was born in Boston, Massachusetts, in 1929, and attended Sarah Lawrence College. After graduating with a Journalism degree, Walters started working in the news industry, eventually landing a job with the Today show in the early 1960s as a producer. Her only goal was to be a writer. She spoke openly about how she ended up in the broadcast world by chance, Pop Culture reports.

In 1997, Walters created The View, which has since gone on to become one of the biggest daytime talk shows of all time. She left the series in 2014. Tributes pour in for Walters. But some were confusing her with Sawyer. Diane Sawyer is alive and doing well, as far as we know. Sawyer started trending on social media. Fans had to remind each other that Sawyer and Walters are not the same individual.

Crying at everyone thinking Diane Sawyer, Barbara Walters & Martha Stewart are the same person 😭 https://t.co/5FGiiGJfs6 — Lauren Conrad. (@LCvsLo_) December 31, 2022

Another person tweeted this out: “So let me get this straight….Diane Sawyer is trending because some of y’all have her confused with Thee Barbara Walters???? I can’t.”

Only Resemblance Between Sawyer, Walters Is Their Profession

Others simply don’t understand the mix-up. The only resemblance is around them being in the same profession. This person had a tweet about the mix-up itself. “Not people thinking Diane Sawyer and Barbara Walters are the same person. If you didn’t know that they are two different people, you’re too young to be up this late. Go to bed.”

Walters and Sawyer are important for their reporting skills. Yet many tweets mixing the two women up are probably from younger social media users. Sawyer was trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons. One Twitter user opted to make light of the situation for a good laugh. This person tweeted out, “Diane Sawyer and Barbara Walters are TWO DIFFERENT PEOPLE just so you know…….”