Dick Van Dyke Pictured Looking Absolutely Incredible at 96: PHOTOS

Dick Van Dyke looked like a man 30 years younger than himself while out running errands in Malibu recently. The Night at the Museum actor appeared happy and fit, dressed in comfortable casuals as he purchased some summer supplies. The key item Van Dyke was spotted picking up, sun block, might be a clue to his youthful appearance. The New York Post tweeted out some pictures of the spry 96-year-old Mary Poppins star.

Dick Van Dyke, 96, says he’s ‘just glad to still be here,’ grins for cameras https://t.co/myUZGNkIFm pic.twitter.com/icTJuuhrlg — New York Post (@nypost) June 21, 2022

As ever, Twitter users were quick to voice their approval of Dick Van Dyke’s youthful appearance. “God bless the legend,” one fan commented. “LEGEND,” another proclaimed. It’s no wonder the star is still so beloved. Van Dyke has had a career spanning an incredible eight decades. Aside from many high-profile film roles, he’s left a legacy on the small screen. Van Dyke has endeared himself to generations, headlining classic tv shows like Diagnosis Murder and The Dick Van Dyke Show. He’s also a favorite guest star, appearing on such hallmark shows as The Golden Girls, The Middle, and Scrubs.

Dick Van Dyke explains how he stays in tip-top shape

Dick Van Dyke opened up about his profound longevity back in 2019 to Closer Weekly. He quipped that his amazing health into his 90s is due to “good genes and not getting hit by a bus.” Of course, there’s a lot of hard work, too. “I’ve always been an exerciser and I still am. I go to the gym three days a week, get in the pool and exercise,” Van Dyke said. He is also an avid weight lifter and hops on the treadmill regularly. “At my age, they say to keep moving,” the Mary Poppins Returns actor noted. “Put me on solid ground and I’ll start tapping!”

The nonagenarian shows no signs of slowing down. He recently celebrated his 10th anniversary with his current wife, Arlene Silver. Though there’s a 46-year age difference between the two, Dick Van Dyke seems unconcerned. “She’s very mature for her age and I’m very immature for my age so it’s just about right!” he joked to Parade back in 2013. Van Dyke is also set to star in the upcoming comedy, Capture the Flag. He will be starring alongside other legendary actors like Louis Gossett, Jr, and Barry Corbin. The plot of the new film sounds like it will be relying on Van Dyke’s youthful athleticism. Capture the Flag centers around elderly veterans that compete against each other in capture the flag for the honor of raising Old Glory in their retirement community.



