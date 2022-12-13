Dick Van Dyke Turns 97: New Photos Show the Hollywood Icon on His Birthday

It’s quite a happy birthday for actor-comedian-dancer Dick Van Dyke as he celebrates turning 97 on Tuesday. He’s lived quite a full life and still appears to be active these days. In fact, DailyMail.com happened to catch up with Van Dyke a few days before celebrating his birthday. Van Dyke was out running errands in Malibu when the outlet chatted him up.

Van Dyke, who has had turns in movies like Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, told DailyMail.com the following: “Well, if I’d known I was going to live this long I’d have taken better care of myself!” When asked about his secret to a long, healthy, and relatively happy life, Van Dyke said, “Well, I don’t know, all my friends are dead so I’m not going to complain!'” Daily Mail published the photos earlier on Tuesday.

Dick Van Dyke Plans On Keeping Low Profile On His Birthday

Asked if he had plans for celebrating his birthday, Dick Van Dyke, who was born in Missouri, said that he has no special plans. But he did say that he would be “just hiding out!” Van Dyke, whose onscreen career spans seven decades, stays active and vibrant in spite of his old age. He often will get out in his Malibu neighborhood and make trips to the drugstore or supermarket on his own accord.

Van Dyke, who is quite different from many nonagenarians, is still mentally sharp. He will drive and is frequently seen behind the wheel of his silver Lexus. Back in October, Dick Van Dyke happened to have been seen giving out cash to those seeking work in Malibu. He also chatted with some homeless people, too. Van Dyke made a stop at his favorite nonprofit organization, Malibu Community Labor Exchange. It helps match employers and those looking for work.

Van Dyke handed out $5 bills. He also took time to talk with some workers there and spread joy to homeless people in the vicinity. “Whenever I have some fives I come by,” he said. “You can’t do it all the time, though.” He’s been married to Arlene Silver, a former make-up artist, since 2012. She is 46 years younger than Van Dyke. He’s also a grandfather to seven children and shares four children with his ex-wife Margerie Willet. He married her on the radio show Bride and Groom in 1948. They divorced 36 years later.

Michelle Triola Marvin, Van Dyke’s longtime companion, died in 2009. They had lived together for 30 years. Dick Van Dyke has been married to Silver, 51, since 2012. Van Dyke is only an Oscar away from elite Emmy-Grammy-Oscar-Tony awards status and served in the US Army during World War II.