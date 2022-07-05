Disney Star Adam Hicks Released on Parole After Serving Robbery Sentence

Adam Hicks, who is best known as a former child star of several movies and TV shows with Disney, has been released on parole following a felony second-degree robbery and attempted second-degree robbery prison sentence.

According to TMZ, Adam Hicks was arrested in 2018 for allegedly being a part of a string of armed robberies in Burbank, California. In July 2021, he was sentenced to 5 years in prison. However, the judge gave him credit for the 1,460 days he served in prison while awaiting sentencing. He was released in March.

This isn’t the first time that Adam Hicks has been in trouble with the law. The former actor and his girlfriend, Dannie Tamburo, were arrested for cruising in the Burbank area and pointing a gun at pedestrians. They robbed them of their cellphones, money, and other property. During that situation, Hicks received five years of probation while Tamburo got three years of probation.

Along with the armed and pedestrian incidents, Adam Hicks has a history of violence. He once shot himself in the leg while hanging out with friends. The former actor was described as being “very uncooperative” with the police during the situation, according to court documents. He was also arrested after pulling Tamburo’s hair, grabbing her arms, and shoving her to the ground. However, Tamburo refused to cooperate and he managed to avoid prosecution.

Adam Hicks had numerous well-known roles during his time with Disney. Among those are Zeke and Luther, Lemonade Mouth, Jonas, and The Shaggy Dog. His last acting role was in 2018 for Shifting Gears. The film follows an overworked dad who is missing out on his kids growing up. He takes an opportunity to start a “family business” thinking it will draw his family closer together. That is just mistake number one.

Adam Hicks Once Spoke About ‘Lemonade Mouth’ Being Described As the Next ‘High School Musical’ Meets ‘The Breakfast Club’

During a 2011 interview, Adam Hicks shared details about Lemonade Mouth and why a lot of kids can relate to the film. He also discussed why the film was described as the next High School Musical meets The Breakfast Club.

“People relate to the movie because of the High School Musical and Breakfast Club theme,” Adam Hicks said. “But Lemonade Mouth stands alone because it deals with real issues in today’s families and schools. Also, all the embers in Lemonade Mouth actually play an instrument or can sing.”

Adam Hicks then said that while both High School Musical and The Breakfast Club are great films, he hoped that Lemonade Mouth reaches as many viewers as those two films. “I [feel] that Lemonade Mouth is a great story about making your voice heard, standing up for what’s right, and self-empowerment, which is what we all truly believe will START A REVOLUTION.”