Dog the Bounty Hunter Blasts Lawsuit Over Late Wife’s Memorial Fund as ‘Harassment’

Beth Chapman, the late wife of TV icon Dog the Bounty Hunter (otherwise known as Duane Chapman) passed away in 2019. Her death came after a devastating battle with cancer. Following her passing, a memorial fund was set up in her name for charitable purposes. Now, three years later, the daughters of Dog the Bounty Hunter’s late wife are suing the fund’s founder. And Chapman has blasted the suit as “harassment.”

According to TMZ, Bonnie Chapman and Cecily Barmore, Beth Chapman’s daughters, have filed a lawsuit against Rainy Robinson. Robinson is the founder of the late TV star’s memorial fund. In the suit, they claim Robinson used the likeness of Beth Chapman to use the memorial fund for her personal gain.

Dog the Bounty Hunter has worked with Robinson in the past on Dog’s Most Wanted, and Robinson was also Beth’s best friend. As the suit continues to make headlines, Dog has deemed it utter nonsense. He told the outlet, “This is a bogus claim. The memorial fund was approved by Beth’s estate, which I administrate. The lawsuit against the fund’s founder is nothing more than harassment.”

However, Chapman’s daughters refuse to back down. Instead, they aim to block Robinson and the fund from using their names and images for charity entirely. Both women are also demanding at least $50K in damages.

On her part, Robinson said she’s actually been trying to hand the memorial fund for Dog the Bounty Hunter’s late wife over to her daughters for some time; since their mother died, in fact. However, for whatever reason, Chapman and Barmore have supposedly distanced themselves from Robinson’s efforts.

In light of the “bogus” lawsuit, Robinson said she plans to have the memorial fund for Beth Chapman closed.

Dog the Bounty Hunter Gives Beth Chapman’s Ashes to Family 4 Years After Her Death

The lawsuit against Beth Chapman’s best friend Rainy Robinson comes at a particularly difficult time as Dog the Bounty Hunter only just recently returned his late wife’s ashes to her family.

Following Beth’s 2019 death after a battle with throat cancer, her mother, Bonnie Joan, passed away in November of 2022. Reps for the TV star state that one of Joan’s final wishes was to be laid to rest with her daughter. After holding onto his wife’s ashes for several years, Chapman committed to fulfilling his late mother-in-law’s wishes.

Given that Joan passed away before Dog the Bounty Hunter could return Beth’s ashes to her, he instead gave them to her sister Melinda. Later, the bounty hunter headed to Hawaii, where he spread ceremonial ashes in memory of his wife and costar, though he also shared that some ashes he kept were spread in some of Chapman’s favorite places.

Afterward, Duane Chapman said, “I understand now what Rest In Peace truly means. I’m hopeful Beth can now Rest In Peace.”